Ink drum explodes at Dera Bassi factory, five labourers injured

Five labourers suffered burns after an ink drum exploded at a pharmaceutical packaging factory near Hansa Park in Dera Bassi exploded on Thursday.

According to police, the labourers had lit a bonfire near the ink drum to warm themselves in the evening, when an ember came in contact with the drum and caused a fire, leading to an explosion.

The injured were identified as Sachin, Adarsh, Amarchand, Chandan and Vikas. They were rushed to the local civil hospital, where Sachin was further referred to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, due to serious injuries.

Rohit Singhla, owner of the factory, Faidley Medicap, said the staff managed to control the fire without having to inform the fire department.