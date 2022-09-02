INLD to contest Panchayat elections on party symbol: OP Chautala

: Senior Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader and former chief minister OP Chautala has said that the party will contest the upcoming elections of the Panchayati Raj Institutions on party symbol.

“The INLD will contest the panchayat elections on the party symbol and we will depute winnable candidates as per their eligibility,” he added.

Earlier addressing a gathering of party workers at Kurukshetra, Chautala said that the party will make a comeback in the next Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.

“We will reach out to every household of the state and will make people aware about the corruption and anti-people policies of the Haryana government,” Chautala said after addressing a meeting of party workers at Kurukshetra.

He said that INLD is deeply connected with the people of Haryana and party workers will reach every voter of the state. About the preparations for the panchayat elections he said that

The INLD supremo also accused the BJP-JJP coalition government of failure to check corruption in government jobs, saying that people do not work even after taking money.

Earlier, in his address to the gathering of party workers, he asked them to visit every house in every village and connect people for the party. He said that INLD’s September 25 rally on the birth anniversary of Late Devi Lal will be historic and lakhs of people will attend it. ENDS