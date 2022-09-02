INLD to contest Panchayat elections on party symbol: OP Chautala
Earlier addressing a gathering of party workers at Kurukshetra, INLD leader OP Chautala said that the party will make a comeback in the next Lok Sabha and state assembly elections
: Senior Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader and former chief minister OP Chautala has said that the party will contest the upcoming elections of the Panchayati Raj Institutions on party symbol.
“The INLD will contest the panchayat elections on the party symbol and we will depute winnable candidates as per their eligibility,” he added.
Earlier addressing a gathering of party workers at Kurukshetra, Chautala said that the party will make a comeback in the next Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.
“We will reach out to every household of the state and will make people aware about the corruption and anti-people policies of the Haryana government,” Chautala said after addressing a meeting of party workers at Kurukshetra.
He said that INLD is deeply connected with the people of Haryana and party workers will reach every voter of the state. About the preparations for the panchayat elections he said that
The INLD supremo also accused the BJP-JJP coalition government of failure to check corruption in government jobs, saying that people do not work even after taking money.
Earlier, in his address to the gathering of party workers, he asked them to visit every house in every village and connect people for the party. He said that INLD’s September 25 rally on the birth anniversary of Late Devi Lal will be historic and lakhs of people will attend it. ENDS
-
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
-
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
-
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
-
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
-
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics