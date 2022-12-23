Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / INLD wins Sirsa zila parishad chairman election

Updated on Dec 23, 2022 09:14 PM IST

Of the 24 zila parishad members, 19 took part in the voting to elect the president and vice-president. Karan got 12 votes, while AAP nominee Singh received 6 votes

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) party on Friday won the zila parishad chairman’s election in Sirsa district as its nominee Karan Chautala, son of party’s lone MLA Abhay Singh Chautala, defeated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Gurbhej Singh by six votes.

Of the 24 zila parishad members, 19 took part in the voting to elect the president and vice-president. Karan got 12 votes, while AAP nominee Singh received 6 votes.

Independent candidate Meena Rani, who was backed by INLD members, was elected as vice-president. She defeated AAP’s Sandeep Kaur by 7 votes. Five members remained absent from the voting.

INLD has won 10 of the 24 seats in Sirsa in zila parishad polls. Karan’s father Abhay Singh Chautala also remained Sirsa zila parishad chairman for two terms.

