Inmate escapes Patiala Central jail by scaling wall

In a major embarrassment to the Patiala Central Jail authorities, an inmate escaped the prison after scaling a wall on Friday morning. Jail officials remained clueless about his escape for at least five hours.

The inmate has been identified as undertrial Maninder Singh alias Mani of Lubana Karmu village, falling under Bakshiwala police station, and was brought to the jail about a week ago in connection with a theft and dacoity case.

This is second such case in the last year and a half that a prisoner escaped the jail by scaling wall, bringing to fore the lax security and chinks in electronic surveillance.

As per sources, the inmate went near the jail exit gate in the morning hours, and on finding little security, he climbed atop the office of the jail superintendent after hopping on an air conditioner and then jumped outside. The live electricity wire fencing, on which the jail department has spent a huge amount of money, was not working at the time.

Jail officials found out about his escape only five hours later when they tried to locate him so as to take him for his court hearing.

Patiala jail superintendent Manjit Singh Tiwana said, “Around noon, the police guard reached the jail to escort him for his court appearance. On searching the barrack, the prisoner was not there. Thereafter, the CCTV cameras at the prison control room were checked and it was found that the prisoner scaled the wall around 7.15 am.”

He said the police station concerned has been informed and a case is being registered. Efforts are being made to re-arrest the accused, Tiwana said. “Furthermore, every weak spot on the premises would be identified and appropriately covered. Also investigation in this regard is ongoing, and appropriate action will be taken against any employee/official found guilty,” the jail superintendent added.

It is pertinent to mention that three jail inmates had fled Patiala Central Jail in April 2021, when Shivraj Singh Nandgarh was jail superintendent. The accused had fled by scaling the wall. One inmate is yet to be located by police.

In the last two months, more than 250 mobiles have been recovered from the Patiala central jail, whose officials have remained in news for running an extortion racket, while some inmates were making extortion calls and supplying drugs by using mobile from inside the jail.

