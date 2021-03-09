Inmates can now request a song to Ambala jail RJs

Almost a week after its inauguration, the radio jockeys (RJs) at the Ambala Central Jail have started taking requests for favourite songs from inmates under the programme “Aap ki farmaish”.

The detainees are also encouraged to mention if they want to dedicate the song to their loved ones. Jail superintendent Lakhbir Singh Brar said that 30 requests were received on Day 1 of the programme last week.

The jail radio was inaugurated in Ambala on February 26. They are already working in Faridabad and Panipat jails.

“This one-hour radio show is completely operated by six of the inmates and issues like health, law and order, education are given priority. We have received an overwhelming response from the inmates. The operating team will be increased in the future,” said Brar, adding that through this medium of communication, the authorities will also try to make the detainees aware of timely intimation in cases of mental issues.

The central jail has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in the past: several crime incidents including suicides and recovery of drugs along with mobiles and SIM cards were reported.

MBBS doctor among six RJs

As part of the process, six inmates who showed their interest in this initiative were trained by Dr Vartika Nanda, founder of the Tinka Tinka Foundation and head of the department of journalism at Lady Shri Ram College.

The six RJs, all men, include a Gurugram-based 65-year-old doctor, who is the senior-most team member along with two local brothers, responsible for handling the technical part, Brar said.

“For the last two years, we have been training them in musical instruments and vocals. We might add this into the radio module in the future,” the jailer mentioned.