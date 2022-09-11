Inquiry marked into objections marked by Ludhiana MC officials on birth-death certificate
Earlier on Thursday, local bodies minister Nijjar and government reforms’ minister Hayer stated that Ludhiana tops the state in terms of ‘sent back files’ with ‘unnecessary objections’ which results in harassment to the public. The ministers also suspected mala fide intentions, including corruption
Acting on the directions of cabinet ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal has formed a five-member committee to inquire into the objections marked by MC officials on birth-death certificate applications in the past. The committee has been directed to submit the report within a week.
Earlier on Thursday, local bodies minister Nijjar and government reforms’ minister Hayer stated that Ludhiana tops the state in terms of ‘sent back files’ with ‘unnecessary objections’ which results in harassment to the public. The ministers also suspected mala fide intentions, including corruption. The ministers also highlighted that top five employees marking the highest number of objections in the state are also from Ludhiana.
Inquiry has been marked against four officials, including Davinder Singh (780 objections), Ravi Kumar (1,488 objections), Parminder Kaur (1,007 objections) and Narinder Pal Singh (204 objections).
The committee formed by Aggarwal includes additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal as its chairman and four members, including joint commissioner Poonampreet Kaur, health officer Gulshan Rai and MC secretaries TS Panchhi and Neeraj Jain. The committee has been directed to conduct an inquiry into whether the objections marked by employees are genuine or ‘unnecessary’.
Aggarwal stated inquiry has been marked on the directions of local bodies minister and required action will be taken against the employees, if any anomalies are found during the inquiry.
Ludhiana | Gunshot fired in clash between 2 groups near Vardhman Chowk
A transporter was attacked by the employees of Vipan Kumar's rival near Vardhman Chowk on Friday. The victim, Hardeep Singh of Qadar village, said that he was forced to open fire in the air with his .32 bore revolver in self-defence. He was heading home with one of his friends in an SUV at the time. The accused allegedly also hurled abuses at him and threatened him.
Seven new Covid cases detected in Ludhiana
Seven fresh cases of Covid-19 were detected in the district in 24 hours, a bulletin released by the district health department on Saturday revealed. No new virus-related death was reported. The cumulative count of Covid cases in the district since March 2020 has reached 1,13,448, of which 1,10,381 patients have recovered while 3,016 have succumbed to the disease. The administration has urged the public to take precautions and adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour.
Ludhiana | Wife, her accomplice held for man’s murder in Hathur
A woman and her aide have been arrested for allegedly strangling her husband to death on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Although the woman claimed that her husband died of a cardiac arrest, Hathur police after investigation found that the victim, Inderjit Singh, 38, of Jhordan village, who was a priest at a gurdwara, was murdered. Before executing the crime, the woman had switched off the CCTVs installed in the house.
Ludhiana | Man, 10-year-old son injured in roof collapse
A man and 45's 10-year-old son, Kaka were injured after the lintel of an under-construction building collapsed on a nearby house in Jawahar Nagar Camp on Saturday. The labourers were removing the supports of the newly constructed roof on the third floor when the incident occurred. The victims have been identified as Kaka, 45, and his son Daksh, 10. Police will register an FIR after recording the statements of the victims.
4 Khanna cops fail dope test, to face departmental inquiry
Khanna police have initiated a departmental inquiry against four police personnel after they failed a dope test. It is being alleged that the cops had embezzled opium recovered from a drug peddling accused and consumed it. Khanna senior superintendent of police Dayama Harish Kumar Om Parkash said it is yet to be confirmed where they procured the contraband from. The SSP added that all four police personnel have been transferred to the police lines.
