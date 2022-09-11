Inquiry marked into objections marked by Ludhiana MC officials on birth-death certificate

Acting on the directions of cabinet ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal has formed a five-member committee to inquire into the objections marked by MC officials on birth-death certificate applications in the past. The committee has been directed to submit the report within a week.

Earlier on Thursday, local bodies minister Nijjar and government reforms’ minister Hayer stated that Ludhiana tops the state in terms of ‘sent back files’ with ‘unnecessary objections’ which results in harassment to the public. The ministers also suspected mala fide intentions, including corruption. The ministers also highlighted that top five employees marking the highest number of objections in the state are also from Ludhiana.

Inquiry has been marked against four officials, including Davinder Singh (780 objections), Ravi Kumar (1,488 objections), Parminder Kaur (1,007 objections) and Narinder Pal Singh (204 objections).

The committee formed by Aggarwal includes additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal as its chairman and four members, including joint commissioner Poonampreet Kaur, health officer Gulshan Rai and MC secretaries TS Panchhi and Neeraj Jain. The committee has been directed to conduct an inquiry into whether the objections marked by employees are genuine or ‘unnecessary’.

Aggarwal stated inquiry has been marked on the directions of local bodies minister and required action will be taken against the employees, if any anomalies are found during the inquiry.