INS Vikrant has Ambala connection: Local firm supplied equipment for naval ship

: A defence manufacturing firm in Ambala Cantonment, Ray Enterprises, has supplied electrical equipments for installation in INS Vikrant, the first India-made aircraft carrier that was officially commissioned in the Indian Navy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Informing this on Twitter, Haryana home minister Anil Vij said that it is a matter of pride that the equipments were used in the “Made-in-India Naval Ship”.

According to Vij’s office, the minister congratulated the operator of the firm Dinesh Agarwal, who was present at the inauguration ceremony in Kochi, over phone.

The firm has installed light supply system on the naval ship, besides an emergency supply system.

“Agarwal, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, said that the firm has already prepared and installed a light system for the country-made Nuclear Sub Marine Arihant and Arjun Tank,” a statement read.