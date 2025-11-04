INS flays halt in newspaper deliveries in Punjab

The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) on Monday condemned disruptions in newspaper deliveries across Punjab a day ago when dozens of cargo vehicles were stopped for hours-long checks and some were detained on the pretext of searches to prevent a “threat to internal security”. A newspaper van stopped by cops. (Sourced)

“The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) expresses serious concern regarding recent reports of newspaper delivery disruptions in Punjab on Sunday (November 2),” organisation’s secretary general Mary Paul said in a press statement. It said that while law enforcement operations are an essential part of the safety and security of the state, such actions should not hinder newspaper distribution, as readers’ access to daily news updates is integral to press freedom and the citizens’ right to information.

Security forces early on Sunday morning halted delivery vehicles across the state purportedly for checks based on intelligence inputs that agencies had received. The unprecedented action prevented several thousands of houses in the border state from receiving their Sunday morning newspapers.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government did not comment on the matter, but a Punjab Police spokesperson on Sunday said the action was triggered due to “change in modus operandi by anti-national forces”. “Their activities have increased after Operation Sindoor,” the spokesperson said.

“Due diligence and care would be exercised by Punjab Police to ensure that minimum inconvenience is caused to the public during the conduct of security checks, especially vehicle checks…. At the same time, the need for an active and energetic internal security grid cannot be overemphasised in the present internal security scenario,” the spokesperson mentioned.

The opposition parties in Punjab called the checks a “draconian ploy” to ensure that the news regarding allegations that AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal was allocated a luxurious, 7-star government mansion in Chandigarh by his party’s government in Punjab did not reach the public. The AAP has dismissed the bungalow charge.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa termed the checks a “chilling attack on press freedom”. Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma alleged that such an attempt to “throttle and intimidate media” was made for the first time since the Emergency. Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring demanded clarity from the government. Congress MLA Pargat Singh alleged that the drive was meant to suppress reports regarding Arvind Kejriwal’s stay in a government bungalow in Chandigarh. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the government was targeting newspapers “because they do not want anyone writing against them”.

The Chandigarh Press Club too condemned the police action.