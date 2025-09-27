Inspection committee tasked with safety checks at fairs across Ludhiana

With the festive season underway, various craft and entertainment fairs have been set up at different locations across Ludhiana. However, the district administration has raised serious concerns over the functioning of several of these fairs without mandatory permissions and safety approvals. Officials stated that the move is aimed at preventing any untoward incident, especially as footfall increases at these events during the festive period. (HT Photo)

According to officials, many organisers have failed to take prior approval from the deputy commissioner, Ludhiana, and some have also not obtained safety certificates from concerned departments, posing a potential risk to public safety.

In view of these lapses, the district administration has formed a special inspection committee to carry out safety checks at all ongoing fairs in Ludhiana. The committee has been tasked with ensuring that all necessary safety norms are being followed and to identify any violations.

The inspection committee includes the concerned sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Ludhiana as the chairperson, a representative from the commissioner of police, Ludhiana / SSP (rural) / SSP, Khanna. The other members include civil surgeon, Ludhiana, concerned fire officer, executive engineer, PWD (electrical wing), executive engineer, PSPCL, Ludhiana and general manager, Punjab Roadways, Ludhiana.

The SDMs have been directed to conduct thorough inspections in their respective subdivisions along with the committee members. The team will ensure that each fair has valid safety clearances and that no activity poses a danger to the lives or property of the public.

The deputy commissioner has instructed that the inspection reports must be submitted to his office by September 28, 2025 without fail.

