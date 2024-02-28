Inspired by father, sister, 14-year-old Patiala footballer Gurnaz Kaur to set don Indian jersey

City’s 14-year-old Gurnaz Kaur will don the Indian jersey for the first time as she was selected for the Indian national team set to play in U16 South Asian Football Federation Championship. Patiala’s Gurnaz Kaur will be a part of the U16 South Asian Football Federation Championship. (HT Photo)

All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday announced the 23-member Indian squad, which will make the trip to Lalitpur in Nepal for the tournament scheduled to be held from March 1 to 10.

Kaur, a Class 8 student, picked up football at a young age after being inspired by her father and elder sister. She was undergoing training at Polo Ground in Patiala under the guidance of coach Navinder.

“Wearing the Indian team jersey was my dream. I am hopeful of a good performance and help the team to win the championship,” an ecstatic Kaur said.

Jaspreet Singh, her father also beamed with pride while speaking of Kaur’s big debut, saying, “I am on cloud nine. I am a proud father, today, as Gurnaz will play for India. Her hard work has paid off.”

A national-level football player himself, Singh said his daughter took an interest in football as he would take her to the field every day for his own practice sessions. Singh, who works for Punjab Police’s CID department, said his elder daughter Harleen also plays football and is currently a part of the Gokulam Kerala FC.

The Lalitpur-bound U16 squad will be coached by Biby Thomas Muttath. This will be the first edition of the South Asian Football Federation Championship’s junior tournament. Notably, a pool of young footballers had been training at a national camp in Goa, from which the final 23 squad was selected.