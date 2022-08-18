Install high-security number plates on vehicles or face legal action: Srinagar Police

Three days after police recovered a Scooty with mud splattered on its number plates following a shootout with militants in Srinagar on August 14, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday asked people in the capital city to verify credentials of buyers from local police stations before selling, renting or lending vehicles.

As militants are using various vehicles for mobility, police requested all the vehicle owners to install high-security number plates (HSNP) on both front and rear of vehicles as mandated by the Motor Vehicles Act.

“In light of investigations into usage of vehicles for transport by terrorists, all owners are requested to install HSNP on both front and rear of vehicles (in all the two wheelers also) as mandated by the MV Act. Non-compliance will lead to legal action, including seizure of vehicle,” Srinagar Police said in a tweet.

The police also wanted people to contact the police before selling, renting or even lending their vehicles.

“All persons selling, renting or providing vehicles (two wheelers included) are also requested to verify credentials of such buyer/user from the nearest police station before handing over the vehicle,” it said.

“Ignorance of procedures will not be an excuse if such vehicles are found with subversive elements,” the police said in the tweet.

On August 15, police arrested Srinagar’s Natipora resident Umer Mukhtar Naqeeb for allegedly providing a 2nd-hand Scooty to active militant Momin Gulzar on July 27 which was ultimately recovered from Nawhatta, Srinagar, on August 14 following an exchange of fire between police and militants.

“This Scooty along with arms, ammunition, explosives, clothes and other incriminating material was recovered on August 14 after a chance encounter,” the police said.

A policeman, Sarfaraz Ahmad, and a militant were wounded in the shootout in Nawhatta. Sarfaraz Ahmad succumbed to his injuries on August 15 while militants had managed to escape.

“Public is informed not to extend logistics to terrorists, failing which law will take its own course. Further, public especially hospitals, clinics, doctors are requested to give information about any unknown person(s) coming for treatment as fleeing terrorist(s) are injured,” the police had said on August 15.