Instead of launching new model, AAP must focus on performance: Bajwa

After Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal told party workers to ramp up governance to be able to showcase the 'Punjab model', the leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa took a jibe at Kejriwal and claimed that the AAP's Punjab model does not exist.

“Instead of introducing new models, the AAP must focus on working. Their performance must be visible on the ground rather than advertisements in newspapers, social media and TV channels,” said Bajwa.

“Until now, the AAP government in Punjab has been talking about the so-called Delhi model and was adamant to replicate the same. Since the voters of Delhi have scrapped the AAP’s Delhi model, now it seems ridiculous that the AAP supremo has been attempting to glorify the Punjab model, which does not even exist. The AAP has now come up with another saga of falsehoods, which is named the Punjab model,” he added.

He alleged that the AAP government in Punjab destroyed the state’s education and health system to implement the fake Delhi model. “It did not even shy away from implementing Delhi’s faulty excise policy, which was being probed for alleged scams. Now after three years in power, the AAP is up to sell the Punjab model,” he added.