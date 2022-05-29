Institute inquiry into coal crisis, scrap privatisation of power distribution in UTs: AIPEF to Centre
The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has demanded the Centre to institute an independent high-level inquiry into the coal crisis that has led to power shortage in the country and scrap the privatisation of power distribution in union territories, including Chandigarh.
The demands were put forth during the executive meeting of the AIPEF on Saturday, presided over by chairman Shailendra Dubey, secretary general P Rathnakar Rao, and attended by delegates of 17 states, on the ongoing power crisis in the country, AIPEF spokesperson V K Gupta said in a press release issued on Sunday.
The meeting passed 10 resolutions on issues arising out of coal shortage and privatisation policies being pursued by the Centre.
The AIPEF demanded withdrawal of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021, scrapping of privatisation of power distribution in union territories, revival of old pension scheme to all power employees and engineers, and revision of power purchase agreements with respect to fixed charges.
On the ongoing power crisis, AIPEF demanded the Centre that an independent inquiry be constituted into the coal crisis that has enveloped the country during this summer and is likely to extend into the monsoon.
The ministry of power in overcoming the crisis on the one hand is imposing on the state governments and generating companies to import coal and on the other hand providing relief to private power plants that have been designed and sanctioned to run on imported coal. The federation alleged that the policies, including the import of coal formulated were aimed directly to benefit private companies, the statement said.
The AIPEF demanded that the entire bidding process for privatisation of power distribution in UT Chandigarh should be scrapped without finalising the standard bidding documents.
Similarly, all moves to initiate privatisation of power distribution in UT Puducherry should be put on hold in view of good technical and commercial performance.
The federation also demanded a comprehensive revision of all power purchase agreements (PPAs) with respect to fixed cost having to be paid even when no power is drawn, exorbitant high cost of renewable power generation, increased cost of generation by private thermal power generators under section 11 of the Electricity Act 2003.
-
UP close to fully vaccinating 18+ population against Covid
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh was close to becoming the first state with over 15 crore or 100% of its 18 plus population fully vaccinated against Covid vaccine, said a statement from the state government on Sunday. At present 149310271 people have got their second dose while the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered till now is 326542028, which is highest among all states in the country.
-
Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
-
Nitish Kumar chooses ‘poor party worker’ over minister RCP Singh for Rajya Sabha
In a surprise move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday opted for former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto as the party's choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, denying a third term to Union steel minister RCP Singh whose term in the Upper House ends on July 7. Nitish Kumar's party announced its pick for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday evening, hours after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party named its candidates.
-
Coastal authority to expedite backlog of CRZ clearances
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has planned a 'marathon' meeting over five weeks, between June 7 and July 4, to expedite a backlog of requests for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances. The apex body for realtors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CREDAI-MCHI, has also taken up the issue of pending CRZ clearances with the government. At least 23 proposals are for the redevelopment of older properties.
-
Leopard kills boy near KWS in U.P., angry locals thrash forest guard
An eight-year-old boy was killed by a leopard, which strayed from Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, in Ayodhyapurwa village under Sujauli police station area on Saturday night, leading to a violent protest by locals who thrashed a forest guard, said divisional forest officer, KWS, Akash Deep Badhawan on Sunday. He said Seebu, the son of Rajjab Ali and a resident of Ayodhyapurwa village, went missing on Saturday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics