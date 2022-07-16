Insurance firm directed to reimburse ₹7.7 lakh claim for stolen trailer
District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Iffco-Tokio General Insurance Co Limited to reimburse a claim of ₹7.7 lakh against a stolen trailer to the complainant, a logistics company, along with compensation of ₹5,000.
M/s Multiform Logistics Private Limited, Fleet Owners and Transport Contractors, Mundian Kalan, Ludhiana, submitted a complaint against the New Delhi-based Iffco-Tokio General Insurance through its managing director (referred to as OP1) and through its branch manager, Ludhiana (OP2).
The complaint
The complainant got its trailer insured from the said insurance company for ₹8,10,000 valid from January 29, 2017 to January 28, 2018 and paid a premium of ₹40,615. No detailed terms and conditions of the policy were allegedly supplied to the complainant.
On July 29, 2017, the trailer in question was taken from Sahni village to Doraha after loading the goods. As the trailer horse developed some defect at Sahni village, Gurdeep Singh, the driver Gurdeep Singh parked the trailer at Nirmal Weighing Bridge as there was no parking space at the workshop. The driver took the horse to Transport Nagar to get it repaired.
On July 31, 2017, at about 11 am, when the driver went to Nirmal Weighing Bridge after getting the horse-vehicle repaired, he found that the trailer was not there and some unknown persons had stolen the same.
An FIR was registered on the statement of Krishan Pal Singh, director of the complainant company, on November 22, 2017 under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.
It is further alleged that the complainant lodged a claim of theft of the trailer with the insurance company on July 31, 2017 amounting to ₹7,70,000 and also supplied all the required documents.
The OPs registered the claim and appointed M/s Prism Insurance Consultant, New Delhi, as investigator to investigate the claim. Eventually, the OPs vide letter dated August 31, 2018 allegedly repudiated the claim on false and flimsy grounds.
Terming it as deficiency of service, the logistic company sought directions to the insurance company to reimburse the claim and interest @12% per annum along with compensation of ₹2 lakh for causing mental tension, pain and agony.
Refuting the allegations, the counsel for the insurance company averred that the policy in question was only for the towing vehicle i.e. self propelled vehicle (horse unit) and the policy was not extended to the trailer attached to such vehicle and nor any premium was paid for insuring the trailer as is evident from the policy schedule itself.
The insurance company was not bound to pay the claim of theft of the trailer which was not at all insured under the policy in question, added the counsel.
The order
The commission, in its order, observed that the carrier would not be a vehicle unless the trailer is attached with it.
“The trailer would be deemed to be covered under the policy being an integral part of the vehicle even though it was not specifically or separately insured in the policy. It appears to be quite a reasonable interpretation that once the carrier-vehicle is insured which cannot be treated as a complete vehicle without a trailer, the insurance of the trailer would be automatic once the vehicle itself was insured,” the commission stated.
Pronouncing the order, it said, “Under the circumstances, in our considered view, it would be just and proper if the OPs are directed to reimburse the claim in respect of the theft of the trailer strictly as per terms and conditions of the policy along with a composite cost of ₹5,000.”
‘Pune climate warriors’ initiative to cover 30 schools
Pune-based NGOs have joined hands to create awareness about climate change among students and make them “Pune climate warriors”. Vanrai, Alert (Association for Learning, Education, Research and Training) and Symbiosis Centre for Climate Change and Sustainability have initiated “Pune climate warriors” programme in 30 schools across Pune covering about 20,000 students.
Plans afoot to put Dussehri village in Kakori on tourist map soon
The grand old Dussehri village of Kakori block of the state capital could soon be on the tourist map. “We have big plans for the village, especially the grand old Dussehri tree that is said to be around 300-year-old and is claimed to be the mother tree of Dussehri mangoes,” said district magistrate, Suryapal Gangwar, Lucknow on plans to develop the village into a 'tourist hub'. He also saw the famous Dussehri tree.
Citizens’ initiative helps in water conservation at Baner-Pashan hill
It has taken 15 years for volunteers of Vasundhara Swachata Abhiyan to turn Baner-Pashan hill from barren to lush green, with an increase in groundwater levels and also control the flooding in the area. Baner-Pashan hill was declared as a biodiversity place by Pune Municipal Corporation in 2005, post which Vasundhara Swachata Abhiyan started a plantation and growth drive since 2006 on this hill. Besides plantation, volunteers also began work on water and soil conservation.
Brain-dead woman gives new lease of life to four in Pune
Pune: Well-coordinated efforts at multiple levels, including Command Hospital, ensured that four severely-ill patients receive a new lease of life after the family of a 34-year-old woman, who was declared brain dead, consented to donate her organs. A young woman was brought to Command Hospital (Southern Command), (CHSC), in “the last stages of her life after an unfortunate event”. On admission, her vital brain signs of life were absent.
Shiv Sena sacks ex-minister Shivtare for anti-party activities
Shiv Sena on Saturday sacked former minister of state and ex-MLA for anti-party activities. Shivtare was the Sena MLA from Purandar in Pune district. Shivtare said, “When party MLA's rebelled from Shiv Sena and went to Guhati, I supported them. Even before forming the government, I had announced to be with Eknath Shinde.” Shivtare blamed party spokesman Sanjay Raut for this rebellion led by Eknath Shinde. Pune district is mainly dominated by NCP.
