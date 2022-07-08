International cyber fraud racket busted; 2 Nigerians held
With the arrest of two Nigerian nationals from Delhi, the cybercrime cell of the Punjab Police has managed to bust an international cyber fraud racket.
They used to allegedly introduce themselves as VVIPs on WhatsApp and send messages to people, mostly government officials, asking for financial favours in the form of Amazon gift cards and digital wallet payments among others, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.
In the last few months, they have duped several people by impersonating as cabinet ministers, DGP, chief secretary, and other IAS and IPS officers, Yadav said in a statement here.
With these arrests, the Punjab Police has dug up another trail, leading to deep-rooted cyber fraud nexus spreading from Delhi and involving mainly Nigerian with a sprinkling of Indian associates, he said.
Those arrested have been identified as Anioke Hyginus Okwudili, alias Poka, and Franklyn, alias William, both residents of Lagos in Nigeria and currently residing in Delhi. The police have also recovered a Canara Bank debit card, gadgets, mobile phones, laptops, and expensive watches from them.
Inspector general of police (cybercrime) RK Jaiswal said after investigation and information from WhatsApp, the state cyber cell got some major leads following which three different police teams were constituted and assigned tasks to investigate and nab the accused.
He said the Punjab police in a joint operation with the Delhi Police managed to catch Poka red-handed while he was withdrawing money from an ATM located near Vikas Puri in New Delhi.
During interrogation, Poka revealed that WhatsApp accounts were hacked from Nigeria and he used to withdraw the money from the ATM cards of bank accounts opened using fake documents in different parts of the country and then used to handover the money to the kingpin, William, who further used to electronically transfer the money to Nigeria, he said. William was also arrested in a joint operation by teams from the two states after a chase, he added.
Another police official said the arrest of the kingpin with the recovery of almost 108 GB data opened a realm of information revealing the magnanimity of the financial transactions amounting to several lakhs of rupees every day.
“The information containing screenshots of the impersonated IDs and transactions has been sent for forensic analysis for further probe into drug linkage and hawala transactions,” the official said.
Covid claims 84-year-old’s life in Mohali
An 84-year-old woman succumbed to Covid-19 in Mohali on Thursday, becoming the virus' seventh victim in the district in the past 24 days. The patient, a resident of Phase 9, was admitted at Fortis Hospital in Mohali and was fully vaccinated. As many as 55 people were found infected in Chandigarh, tad lower than 57 on Wednesday. But the cases rose from 39 to 54 in Mohali and from 40 to 42 in Panchkula.
GMADA reconsidering cancelled Sector-77 site for new bus stand in Mohali
Over six months after the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority cancelled the 14-acre site in Sector 77 for a new bus stand, it is now reconsidering it after failing to identify any other suitable land. On January 2, GMADA had cancelled the site after finding it unviable for a bus stand, just two days after former Punjab local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra laid the project's foundation stone on December 31, 2021.
9 underpasses needed to tackle growing traffic problems in Chandigarh tricity: RITES
Working on a comprehensive mobility plan for the tricity, RITES has proposed vehicular underpasses at nine junctions in Chandigarh that see heavy traffic. Based on the primary surveys and data analysis, junction improvement plans have been proposed at 15 major junctions across the tricity, of which nine in Chandigarh should have vehicular underpasses to improve traffic circulation, says the interim report by RITES.
Cab washed away in flash flood: Girl’s body recovered from Patiala Ki Rao rivulet in Dhanas
A day after three people went missing after a cab, shuttling two passengers, was swept away in a flash flood in the Patiala-Ki-Rao rivulet in Tanda village, near Nayagaon, the body of one of the passengers was fished out from the rivulet near Dhanas on Thursday morning. Pooja's was identified as Pooja, one of the cab passengers. The car, a Maruti S-Presso, was recovered around 3 km away from Tanda village on Wednesday itself.
Punjabi singer’s gunman, another cop caught with heroin in Mohali
Five days after AAP councillor Ram Chander Yadav and a furniture contractor had a scuffle at the Sarangpur Community Centre on July 2, police on Thursday booked for the former and his accomplices for assault and wrongful confinement. According to police, the complainant, Pardeep Bansal of Sector 16, Panchkula, submitted that Bansal had spoken to the councillor before and had gone to the Community Centre to collect pending payment for furniture provided to the centre.
