International drug cartel busted with arrest of three in Amritsar

Police commissionerate busted an international narcotics smuggling cartel backed by US-based Jasmeet alias Lucky with the arrest of a smuggler. The team recovered 5 kg heroin from his possession. Police busted an international drug cartel busted with arrest of the three members in Amritsar. (Source: X)

The arrested drug smuggler has been identified as Gurpreet Kumar alias Deep, 27, of New Shanti Nagar Bhajwara in Hoshiarpur. Police teams have also impounded a Tata Ace vehicle being used to supply heroin.

Sharing details, Amritsar commissioner of police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said Deep during questioning disclosed that they were receiving the heroin from across the border on the instructions of Jasmeet alias Lucky based in the US.

Police teams had under the supervision of deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Harpreet Singh Mander and DCP (City) Dr Pragya Jain and CIA Staff-3 in-charge inspector Barinderjit Singh went to Kajikot village towards Chabal Road and nabbed the accused based on a tip-off.

Weapons being brought from Madhya Pradesh

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, meanwhile, said police had also busted a Madhya Pradesh-based weapon supply racket with the arrest of two persons who have been linked to the heroin-recovery accused. Four country-made pistols, magazines and 16 live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Harminderpal Singh, 23, and Jatinderpal Singh alias Baba, 20, both residents of Guru Nanak Colony in Amritsar. Police teams have also impounded their Honda Activa scooter being used to deliver the weapon consignment.

Bhullar said police teams arrested the accused from the area of Pul Taranwala when they were waiting for the person assigned to supply pistols.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that they had brought these pistols from Madhya Pradesh to supply them to criminal elements in Amritsar. He said police teams are looking into the accused trio’s past connection and investigating the financial aspect of the case to ascertain the accused’s bank accounts and properties.

Bhullar said that further investigation is also underway to ascertain the exact amount of drugs and arms involved.

Cases under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act have been registered at the Maqboolpura and Sultanwind police stations respectively.