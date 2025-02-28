Menu Explore
International kabaddi player’s murder: 3 years on, Jalandhar police seize weapons used in crime

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Feb 28, 2025 10:35 PM IST

Jalandhar Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said the questioning of shooters, Puneet Kumar and Narinder Kumar of Jalandhar, who had been arrested on January 28 this year, led to the recovery of two pistols and live ammunition. These will be sent for forensic examination.

Three years after international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by assailants in Jalandhar’s Mallian Khurd village, police have recovered the weapons used in the crime.

Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by assailants during a kabaddi tournament in Mallian Khurd village in Jalandhar on March 14, 2022. (HT File)
Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by assailants during a kabaddi tournament in Mallian Khurd village in Jalandhar on March 14, 2022. (HT File)

SSP Khakh said, "The weapons' recovery will play a crucial role in securing the convictions of the 16 accused in the crime."

SSP Khakh said, “The weapons’ recovery will play a crucial role in securing the convictions of the 16 accused in the crime.”

The weapons allegedly used in the murder of international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian. (HT Photo)
The weapons allegedly used in the murder of international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian. (HT Photo)

Ambian was shot dead on March 14, 2022, during a kabaddi tournament.

The SSP said the two shooters revealed that they had been recruited by a foreign-based handler, Jagjit Singh alias Gandhi alias Lucky, who provided them accommodation at different locations before directing them to murder Ambian.

“The duo, along with three other accomplices —Vikas Mahale, Ravinder Singh and Harjit Singh alias Harry—executed the killing in Mallian Khurd village,” the cop said.

The case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) 148 (rioting), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and other sections of the Arms Act at Sadar Nakodar police station.

