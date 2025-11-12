International Lavi fair: Himachal governor calls for united efforts to fight drug menace

Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday called for united efforts to eradicate drug menace. Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (File\)

He was speaking at the inauguration of the four-day International Lavi fair at Rampur Bushahr in Shimla district on Tuesday. “While the police had been taking effective action against those involved in illegal drug trade, strong community participation was also essential to completely root out this social evil. We must stand together against forces spreading addiction like chitta which is destroying families.”

The governor also underscored the importance of environmental conservation stating, “If we protect the environment, Himachal itself will remain secure and prosperous.”

Governor said that the Lavi fair holds immense cultural and trade significance and stands as a living symbol of the state’s glorious traditions. “This historic event, deeply rooted in our heritage, is not only a celebration of trade but also a vibrant festival that unites tradition, community and cultural exchange,” he added.

Recalling the contributions of former chief minister late Virbhadra Singh, the governor said that it was under his leadership that the fair received international status. “Earlier, the Lavi fair was organised through mutual understanding among traders and local communities but today it represents the collective spirit and unity of the people,” he added.

Shukla appreciated the efforts of the district administration and organising committee for maintaining the traditional spirit of the Lavi fair and introducing new attractions. He said that the display of local crafts, woolen products and dry fruits not only highlights Himachal’s cultural wealth but also provides artisans and farmers valuable opportunities to market their products.