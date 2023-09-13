Interstate gang of arms smugglers busted, 21 pistols recovered

The Sangrur police busted an interstate racket of arms smugglers with the arrest of five persons. The police have recovered 21 country-made pistols from them. The police have recovered 21 country-made pistols from the gang members. (HT photo)

The racket was being operated from a jail by an ‘A’ category gangsters through a mobile phone. The weapons were meant to be supplied to the gang members operating for Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who had planned to use them for seeking extortion.

Besides, the kingpin of the racket, Rajiv Kaushal, alias Gugu, of Dehlan village in Himachal Pradesh, had also intended to avenge his brother’s murder with these pistols.

A police officer, pleading anonymity, said, “The brother of Rajiv was killed a few years ago and the accused, who killed his brother, will be out of jail in the coming months and Rajiv wanted to avenge his brother’s death.”

Patiala range ADGP MS Chhina said Rajiv was lodged in Ferozepur jail and he was brought here on a production warrant. He is an ‘A’ category gangster and facing 19 FIRs, including two of murder and other heinous crimes.

The other accused have been identified as Baljinder Singh, alias Rock, Karan Sharma, Hemant Manhota, residents of Ludhiana, and Gudu Barela of Khamala village in Madhya Pradesh.

Gudu Barela, had handed over the weapons to Baljinder and Karan. Police have also arrested him from Madhya Pradesh and brought him here on transit remand.

The ADGP said the police had intercepted Baljinder Singh and Karan Sharma at Mehla Chowk and during the search of their bag, 21 country-made pistols were recovered. A case in this regard was registered under the Arms Act against the accused at Chhajli police station on September 5.

Sangrur SSP Surendra Lamba said Rajiv Kuashal was in touch with members of Ravi Balachauriya and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs.

“Ravi Balachauriya had asked Rajiv to get the weapons smuggled from Madhya Pradesh. They had to supply the weapons to criminals living in Kharar, Mohali and Nawanshahr,” added the SSP.

