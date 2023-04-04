Mohali police bust inter-state gang that stole two-wheelers

With the arrest of four men, police have busted an inter-state gang of thieves that stole two-wheelers from across the tricity. The accused and the recovered two-wheelers in the custody of Mohali police. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Fazil Khan, Lakhveer Singh, Rahul Sagar and Vishnu Kumar, all residents of Zirakpur. A total of six scooters and two motorcycles have been recovered following their arrest.

Briefing the media, Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg said following secret information, police laid a check post at Baltana, where they caught the four gang members while they were riding a scooter and a motorcycle.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to have stolen over a dozen two-wheelers from the tricity, that led to the recovery of six more vehicles.

A case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Zirakpur police station. The accused were produced before a court and sent to two-day police custody.