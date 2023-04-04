Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali police bust inter-state gang that stole two-wheelers

Mohali police bust inter-state gang that stole two-wheelers

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 04, 2023 04:21 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Fazil Khan, Lakhveer Singh, Rahul Sagar and Vishnu Kumar, all residents of Zirakpur, said police

With the arrest of four men, police have busted an inter-state gang of thieves that stole two-wheelers from across the tricity.

The accused and the recovered two-wheelers in the custody of Mohali police. (HT Photo)
The accused and the recovered two-wheelers in the custody of Mohali police. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Fazil Khan, Lakhveer Singh, Rahul Sagar and Vishnu Kumar, all residents of Zirakpur. A total of six scooters and two motorcycles have been recovered following their arrest.

Briefing the media, Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg said following secret information, police laid a check post at Baltana, where they caught the four gang members while they were riding a scooter and a motorcycle.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to have stolen over a dozen two-wheelers from the tricity, that led to the recovery of six more vehicles.

A case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Zirakpur police station. The accused were produced before a court and sent to two-day police custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
accused police court arrest zirakpur check post dozen tricity + 6 more
accused police court arrest zirakpur check post dozen tricity + 5 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out