Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

{Inter-state opioid racket} Fazilka police recover 1.71 lakh Clovidol 100sr tablets, 1 held

ByAsian News International, Fazilka
Dec 03, 2024 05:20 AM IST

Clovidol 100sr is a habit-forming pain medicine that acts on the central nervous system to relieve pain. It is used to treat moderate to severe pain in adults, usually after a surgery or severe injury

The Fazilka police have busted an inter-state network involved in the illegal trade of opioids, seizing 1.71 lakh Clovidol 100sr tablets in a major operation tracing the supply chain to Rajasthan.

“The Fazilka police have busted an inter-state network involved in the illegal trade of opioids operating from Rajasthan. The police have recovered 1.71 lakh Clovidol 100sr tablets,” the DGP Punjab said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). (HT Photo)
“The Fazilka police have busted an inter-state network involved in the illegal trade of opioids operating from Rajasthan. The police have recovered 1.71 lakh Clovidol 100sr tablets,” the DGP Punjab said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). (HT Photo)

Clovidol 100sr is a habit-forming pain medicine that acts on the central nervous system to relieve pain. It is used to treat moderate to severe pain in adults, usually after a surgery or severe injury.

Director general of Punjab police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that one person has also been apprehended.

“The Fazilka police have busted an inter-state network involved in the illegal trade of opioids operating from Rajasthan. The police have recovered 1.71 lakh Clovidol 100sr tablets,” the DGP Punjab said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“A first information report (FIR) has been registered under the NDPS Act at the Khuian Sarwar police station in Fazilka. A probe into the case is on,” Yadav said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On