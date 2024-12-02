{Inter-state opioid racket} Fazilka police recover 1.71 lakh Clovidol 100sr tablets, 1 held

The Fazilka police have busted an inter-state network involved in the illegal trade of opioids, seizing 1.71 lakh Clovidol 100sr tablets in a major operation tracing the supply chain to Rajasthan. “The Fazilka police have busted an inter-state network involved in the illegal trade of opioids operating from Rajasthan. The police have recovered 1.71 lakh Clovidol 100sr tablets,” the DGP Punjab said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). (HT Photo)

Clovidol 100sr is a habit-forming pain medicine that acts on the central nervous system to relieve pain. It is used to treat moderate to severe pain in adults, usually after a surgery or severe injury.

Director general of Punjab police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that one person has also been apprehended.

“A first information report (FIR) has been registered under the NDPS Act at the Khuian Sarwar police station in Fazilka. A probe into the case is on,” Yadav said.