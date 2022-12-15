Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two women held for pre-natal sex determination Kurukshetra

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 15, 2022 10:28 PM IST

The accused were working as agents and they used to take women to Uttar Pradesh to conduct sex determination test

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: Kurukshetra police have arrested two women for their alleged links with a racket involved in pre-natal sex determination in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The accused have been identified as Saroj Rani of Ladwa and Deep Kaur of Ambala.

According to the police complaint, the accused were working as agents and they used to take women to Uttar Pradesh to conduct sex determination test.

Following a tip off, a team of doctors was formed by the chief medical officer and they contacted the accused with the help of a decoy customer.

He said the accused agreed to conduct sex determination test and demanded 40,000. They took the decoy customer to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. When they returned to Ladwa, a police team to arrested the accused women.

The police said that they have been booked the duo under various sections of the PNDT Act, Indian Medical Council Act and the Indian Penal Code. The police said that the investigation to arrest other accused involved in the racket is going on.

