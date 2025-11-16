Int’l Gita Mohatsav-2025 will inspire young generation: Haryana Guv

Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Saturday inaugurated the Saras and Crafts Fair in Kurukshetra and with this the 21-days International Gita Mahotsav-2025 was kick-started. Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh during the Saras and Crafts Fair in Kurukshetra on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Later, Ghosh also inaugurated the media centre of the festival amidst chanting of mantras.

He offered his respects by offering flowers to a copy of the Bhagavad Gita and visited the Saras and Crafts Mela on the banks of Brahma Sarovar.

He also interacted with the dhol-nangada party, acrobatic performers, dancers and spent a few minutes at the stalls and also learned about crafts and self-help groups.

Ghosh said that the International Gita Mahotsav-2025 will be held from November 15 to December 5 and the main events will be held over eight days, running from November 24 to December 1.

“The main attractions of this festival will be the saint conference, deepotsav, Gita seminar, and global Gita reading. These programmes will inspire the younger generation and provide a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in ancient culture,” he added.

He said that the efforts of the Central and state governments have been fruitful in spreading the message of the holy Gita to the masses.

KDB CEO Pankaj Setia, Thanesar MLA Ashok Arora, KUK vice chancellor Somnath Sachdeva, KDB honorary secretary Upendra Singhal and others were present.