Invest in Punjab: Arora calls on industrialists in Gurugram

Punjab industries minister Sanjeev Arora on Monday met prominent industrialists in Gurugram, urging them to explore investment opportunities in the state as part of efforts to boost economic growth and employment. Punjab industries minister Sanjeev Arora on Monday met prominent industrialists in Gurugram, urging them to explore investment opportunities in the state as part of efforts to boost economic growth and employment. (HT File)

“Our government is committed to driving large-scale investments and expanding employment opportunities through its Invest Punjab initiative. We have received an investment of ₹1.25 lakh crore since our government formed in Punjab and 4.5 lakh people got employment through these investments,” he said.

Addressing the media, he said, “Recently, we have constituted 24 industrial committees, representing different industrial sectors, such as steel, heavy industries, hosiery textile, bicycles, IT, semiconductors, hospitality and healthcare, etc.”

Stating that all these committees, comprising 12 members each, will present their reports before October 1, he added that the committees were being monitored regularly by the industries department.

“We are also coming up with a new industrial policy which will take care of every sector of industry,” he said, adding that a lot of industrialists were showing keen interest in investing in Punjab.

“Infosys Ltd is setting up a plant in Mohali, which will provide employment opportunities for 2,500 people. Steel plants will be set up in Punjab by Vardhaman Steel and Happy Forging. Besides, Fortis Hospital will also invest ₹950 crore in Mohali. Another hospital chain is also coming up in Punjab,” the minister said.

He shared that the Punjab Right to Business (Amendment) Bill, 2025, had been passed in the Punjab assembly, and all industries covered under the Green category and quite a few covered under the Orange category will be given permissions in five to 18 days, depending upon their location.