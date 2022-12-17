Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / IRCTC contractor charges passenger 5 extra for water bottle, fined 1 lakh by railways

IRCTC contractor charges passenger 5 extra for water bottle, fined 1 lakh by railways

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 17, 2022 01:34 AM IST

The fine has been imposed on M/s Chandra Mauli Mishra of Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda, a licensed contractor with the IRCTC

On Thursday, a passenger travelling on a Chandigarh-Lucknow train had posted a video on Twitter, claiming that a water bottle was being sold to him at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20, despite having an MRP of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15. (HT File)
On Thursday, a passenger travelling on a Chandigarh-Lucknow train had posted a video on Twitter, claiming that a water bottle was being sold to him at 20, despite having an MRP of 15. (HT File)
ByBhavey Nagpal, Ambala

A day after a train passenger complained of being sold packaged drinking water for 5 more than the MRP, the Ambala railway division on Friday imposed a fine of 1 lakh on a catering contractor for overcharging.

The fine has been imposed on M/s Chandra Mauli Mishra of Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda, a licensed contractor with the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for train number 12231/32 (Lucknow-Chandigarh-Lucknow), officials from the commercial branch of the division said.

The train doesn’t have its own pantry car and depends on on-board vendors authorised by IRCTC. Mishra was awarded the contract by IRCTC on December 1 this year. It was extended twice to end on the last round trip of the train in Lucknow on December 17.

On Thursday, Shivam Bhatt, a passenger travelling from Chandigarh to Shahjahanpur on 12232 (Chandigarh-Lucknow) train had posted a video on Twitter, claiming that the water bottle was being sold to him at 20, despite having an MRP of 15, by a man named Dinesh.

Soon after the complaint, Dinesh’s manager Ravi Kumar was arrested in Lucknow under Section 144 (1) of the Railways Act and the commercial branch made a recommendation to divisional railway manager (DRM) Mandeep Singh Bhatia to impose a fine.

“The regional manager (RM) of IRCTC was summoned to Ambala and informed about the case. It was also discussed how to improve on train-side vending and overcharging complaints,” said Hari Mohan, senior divisional commercial manager.

Speaking to HT, DRM Bhatia said after receiving a sanction and checking the licence documents, a fine of 1 lakh was imposed on the contractor and the IRCTC RM was informed.

“Over 1000 unauthorised vendors have been prosecuted in the division since April 1 this year to curb overcharging. A 15-day special drive has also been launched for concerted action against overcharging in coordination with RPF and other staff,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out