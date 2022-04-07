IRP/Border Battalion recruitment: CAT directs govt to submit response in 1st week of May
JAMMU : Apni Party’s legal cell provincial president advocate Vikram Rathore has taken up a legal fight for the fulfilment of the rights of IRP/Borer Battalion aspirants by filing an application in the Jammu bench of the CAT seeking justice for the applicants.
“The government counsel assured that they will not move ahead with regard to the recruitment process. However, the matter was admitted by the CAT, Jammu bench, with a direction to file a response in the first week of May and thereafter the applicants will file the rejoinder within one week,” said Rathore, while addressing a press conference.
He said: “In 2019, two notifications were issued, one referred to the recruitment of 2 Women Battalion and the other to the two Border Battalions in the IRP. In these, 1,350 posts were advertised for their recruitment as constables in the IRP Battalion in both the regions.”
“Of these, 675 posts were kept for the recruitment in the Women Battalion for Jammu and equal number were referred for women Battalion in Kashmir. Similarly, 675 posts were advertised for recruitment as constables in Border Battalion in the IRP in J&K,” he said.
“Some applicants, who approached CAT, had filled forms in offline and online mode. But their physical test was not conducted. In January 2020, they were issued admit cards,” he said.
In both tests, he said, these people were waiting for written exams and accordingly tentative dates for written examination were also issued. But the already advertised posts in the IRP were re-advertised without completing the recruitment process.
-
MNNIT student lands ₹1.18 cr job with Amazon
The state's lone NIT—Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology-Allahabad's—BTech (Computer Science and Engineering) final year student Lokesh Raj Singhi has earned laurels for the institute. Lokesh has bagged a coveted job as a 'Graduate Software Development Engineer' with Amazon Dublin at an impressive annual of package of ₹1.18 crore. He will be formally joining the firm in August 2022.
-
Delhi Metro moves to keep monkeys at bay
The Delhi Metro is trying to tackle a monkey problem that has bogged down its stations for over two decades now. And it hopes signage that asks people not to feed or lure monkeys, and deploying staffers armed with bamboo sticks, will keep simians away from its stations, especially in areas surrounded by green spaces or the Ridge, Delhi's green lungs.
-
Positivity rate uptick in Delhi largely due to focused testing: Experts allay fears
Even as the Covid-19 test positivity rate in Delhi stayed above 1% for the third straight day on Wednesday, health experts allayed fears and said the numbers merited little concern, attributing the minor uptick to lesser, more targeted testing, even as the Capital has shed all pandemic-related restrictions, including the mask mandate. Delhi added 126 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, with 1.12% of the tested samples returning positive samples.
-
Killing of ‘soft targets’: Night patrolling increased in Valley: Police
Srinagar: With increase in attacks on soft targets in Kashmir, the police and army has increased night patrolling in the Valley, especially sensitive places. 'Install CCTV cameras' With spurt in violent incidents in Srinagar, deputy commissioner has directed all business establishments to install good quality CCTV cameras in markets and around business units. On Monday, a CRPF head constable was killed and another injured when militants targeted them in a busy locality.
-
Delhi: Car hits students crossing road in Peeragarhi; 18-yr-old dead, 2 hurt
A Class 12 student died and two others suffered injuries on Wednesday morning after a car hit them when they were crossing the road near Peeragarhi Metro station in west Delhi, police said, adding that the car driver has been arrested. Police said the girls were on their way to their school Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Peeragarhi, when the accident took place. They said the girls live in the nearby JJ Colony in Udyog Nagar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics