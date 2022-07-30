‘Irregularities’ in welfare schemes: Former Sangrur assistant labour commissioner given clean chit

Sangrur: Days after issuing a show-cause notice to then assistant labour commissioner (ALC) of Sangrur, who is now posted as ALC, Ludhiana, for allegedly giving benefit of welfare schemes to ineligible persons, the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board of the state labour department has given clean chit to him.

In a letter (a copy of which is with Hindustan Times) dated July 25, the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board said ALC Pardeep Kumar didn’t conduct any meeting pertaining to the welfare schemes during his 18-day short tenure in Sangrur.

It was alleged that financial assistance worth crores of rupees had been given to the ineligible beneficiaries of welfare schemes like, ‘Shagun (Ashirwad) Scheme, ex gratia, cycle scheme and Balri Janam Tohfa scheme. All these irregularities took place between 2015 and 2017.

The probe was completed on March 16 this year and the show-cause notice was issued to the ALC on June 29.

Absolving the ALC of the charges, the letter from the board said after coordinating with field officials of the Sangrur circle, it has been found neither Kumar conducted any meeting nor signed document during his term from June 30, 2017, to July 18, 2017, for welfare schemes.

The inquiry was conducted by the deputy secretary and deputy controller finance and accounts (DCFA) of the board on the complaint of Vijay Walia, organisation director of the Centre for Social Change and Equity, an organisation fighting for the rights of unprivileged workers and disabled persons.

Demanding a vigilance inquiry, complainant Walia alleged the department is not taking action against labour inspectors who had verified ineligible beneficiaries.

While ALC Pardeep Kumar refused to comment. Manvesh Singh, secretary of the department, said he was not aware of the matter.

