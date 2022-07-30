‘Irregularities’ in welfare schemes: Former Sangrur assistant labour commissioner given clean chit
Sangrur: Days after issuing a show-cause notice to then assistant labour commissioner (ALC) of Sangrur, who is now posted as ALC, Ludhiana, for allegedly giving benefit of welfare schemes to ineligible persons, the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board of the state labour department has given clean chit to him.
In a letter (a copy of which is with Hindustan Times) dated July 25, the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board said ALC Pardeep Kumar didn’t conduct any meeting pertaining to the welfare schemes during his 18-day short tenure in Sangrur.
It was alleged that financial assistance worth crores of rupees had been given to the ineligible beneficiaries of welfare schemes like, ‘Shagun (Ashirwad) Scheme, ex gratia, cycle scheme and Balri Janam Tohfa scheme. All these irregularities took place between 2015 and 2017.
The probe was completed on March 16 this year and the show-cause notice was issued to the ALC on June 29.
Absolving the ALC of the charges, the letter from the board said after coordinating with field officials of the Sangrur circle, it has been found neither Kumar conducted any meeting nor signed document during his term from June 30, 2017, to July 18, 2017, for welfare schemes.
The inquiry was conducted by the deputy secretary and deputy controller finance and accounts (DCFA) of the board on the complaint of Vijay Walia, organisation director of the Centre for Social Change and Equity, an organisation fighting for the rights of unprivileged workers and disabled persons.
Demanding a vigilance inquiry, complainant Walia alleged the department is not taking action against labour inspectors who had verified ineligible beneficiaries.
While ALC Pardeep Kumar refused to comment. Manvesh Singh, secretary of the department, said he was not aware of the matter.
-
1.1 lakh Indians, OCI cardholders visited Kartarpur gurdwara using corridor: Govt
New Delhi: A total of 1,10,670 Indians and overseas citizenship of India cardholders visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan using the Kartarpur corridor, the government said on Friday. The corridor linking Dera Baba Nanak in India's Gurdaspur with the gurdwara in Pakistan's Kartarpur was thrown open in November 2019. Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi, about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.
-
Moga to be garbage-free under Swachh Bharat Mission
Moga : Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), the Union government has decided to make villages of two districts of the country, including Moga in Punjab, free of liquid and solid wastes. The second district is in Odisha. Moga deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said the work to make the villages garbage-free will be implemented jointly by the water supply and sanitation department and the panchayati raj department under MGNREGA.
-
Burberry’s new campaign features 4-year-old Sahib as first Sikh model
London : British Luxury brand Burberry has garnered a lot of applause for its inclusive campaign. The luxury brand recently launched their 'Back To School' kidswear campaign featuring London-based four-year-old Sikh child model Sahib Singh. Making waves for being inclusive and bringing to the fore diversity in fashion, Burberry has, for the first time, had a Sikh child model as the brand's face. Netizens are applauding the brand for the representation of South Asian faces.
-
SGPC shoots off legal notice to motivational speaker for animating 10th Sikh guru
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has sent a legal notice to a famous motivational speaker, Dr. Vivek Bindra, for allegedly animating the personality of the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, and depicting the Sikh history in a wrong manner. SGPC assistant secretary, media, Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said that Bindra disobeyed despite the fact that animation or filming of personality of Sikh gurus is forbidden as per the order of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.
-
Covid wave: 13% children in Punjab schools missed mid-day meals last year
Chandigarh: Around 13% children of government schools in Punjab missed on nutritious mid-day meals during the previous academic year that saw the second and third Covid waves. At upper primary level (classes 6 to 8), the coverage of 7.29 lakh children was lower at 86%. A school education department official, however, said that the gap of 13% in mid-day meal coverage was primarily on account of absenteeism.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics