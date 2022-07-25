Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ISC Class 12 results: Farmer’s daughter tops Ludhiana district with 99%
chandigarh news

ISC Class 12 results: Farmer’s daughter tops Ludhiana district with 99%

Ekam Saran of Sacred Heart Convent Senior Secondary School, Sahnewal, topped Ludhiana district with 99% in the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 results which were declared on Sunday
Ekam Saran, who topped Ludhiana district in the ISC Class 12 exams, celebrating with her family on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Ekam Saran, who topped Ludhiana district in the ISC Class 12 exams, celebrating with her family on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 25, 2022 01:17 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNikhil Sharma, Ludhiana

Ekam Saran of Sacred Heart Convent Senior Secondary School, Sahnewal, topped Ludhiana district with 99% in the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 results which were declared on Sunday.

The second and third positions were obtained by Bhargav Singla with 98.5 % and Punya Khurana with 98.25%, respectively, who are both student of Sat Paul Mittal School.

While Saran is from non-medical, Bhargav and Punya are from commerce and humanities, respectively. They are also the district toppers from their streams.

From the medical stream, Gurnoor Kaur Grewal of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sahnewal, and Gopika Makhija of Sat Paul Mittal School were the district toppers with 97%.

Ekam, who is fascinated by the rapid growth of technology around the globe, is preparing for IELTS to move to Canada and pursue a career in computer information. “I used to wake up at around 5 am every day and studied for at least 12 hours daily. To keep my mind fresh, I chatted with my friends during exams and played basketball,” said Ekam.

Bhargav, an aspiring IAS officer, says a meeting with former president APJ Abdul Kalam changed his life. “When Dr Kalam visit our school, I had won a quiz which was based on his life. His motivational thoughts inspired me to become an IAS officer and I will now start taking coaching for it,” said Singla.

Bhargav, who lost his father when he was 18 months old, credits his success to his mother and sister, who is an architect.

Humanities topper Punya Khurana wants to become a writer and has been writing poetry since the age of 14. “Most of my cousins opted for medical stream, but my family was always supportive as they knew my interest is in writing. Since I was always good at mathematics, I opted for it as an additional subject,” said Khurana. Punya says she studied for around four hours daily during her exams but was always attentive in school.

Gurnoor Kaur Grewal, who lost both her parents to illnesses, says helping the needy is her motivation to become a doctor. Her father Surenderjit Singh Grewal, who was a retired bank manager, succumbed to Covid last year while her mother Balbir Kaur, who was a principal at a government school, died of a lung infection in 2014.

“My father was my strength. He always motivated us to achieve heights in life. I have seen doctors misbehaving with patients who can’t afford their fees and I now want to join the profession and serve people, especially the poor,” said Gurnoor, who now lives with her twin sister.

Gopika, on other hand, wants to get involved with research on genetics in biotech and has already received admission in University of British Columbia in Vancouver. “I used to manage my time well. I was never a book worm but was focused and also devoted time to my family and hobbies,” shared Gopika.

Meet the toppers

Ekam Saran (non-medical, 99%)

School: Sacred Heart Convent School, Sahnewal

Aim: To pursue a degree in computer information from Canada

Success mantra: Consistency and self study

Hobbies: Basketball

Parents: Father Tejinder Singh is a farmer and mother Yadwinder Kaur is a homemaker

Bhargav Singla (commerce, 98.5% )

School: Sat Paul Mittal School

Aim: To become an IAS officer

Success mantra: Consistency

Hobbies: Basketball, swimming, lawn tennis and drumming

Parents: Mother Anju Singla is a homemaker

Punya Khurana (humanities, 98.25%)

School: Sat Paul Mittal School

Aim: To become a writer

Success mantra: Concentrating in the classroom.

Hobbies: Writing poetry and reading Novels

Parents: Father Dr Navjot Singh is a dental surgeon and mother Jaspreet Kaur an associate professor at Government College for Girls

Gurnoor Kaur (medical, 97%)

School: Sacred Heart Convent School, Sahnewal

Aim: To become a Cardiologist

Success mantra: Staying relaxed, regularity

Hobbies: Listening to music

Parents: Her father Surenderjit Singh Grewal was a bank manager and mother Balbir Kaur was a principal at a government school

Gopika Makhija (medical, 97%)

School: Sat Paul Mittal School

Aim: Conducting researching on genetics in biotech

Success mantra: Time management

Hobbies: Art and craft

Parents: Father Vipin Makhija is a businessman and mother Ripin Makhija is a homemaker.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Two gangsters, who were killed in an encounter with Punjab Police in Hoshiar Nagar village of Ajnala sub-division in Amritsar on Wednesday, were addicts and had been staying in the state for easy accessibility of drugs, police officials familiar with the matter said.

    Amritsar encounter: Slain gangsters were staying in Punjab for drugs, say cops

    Two gangsters, who were killed in an encounter with Punjab Police in Hoshiar Nagar village of Ajnala sub-division in Amritsar on Wednesday, were addicts and had been staying in the state for easy accessibility of drugs, police officials familiar with the matter said.

  • “Car workshop has not placed on record any document that the cost of the repair was <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.23 lakh as claimed by it in the written statement. Therefore, it cannot be said it was the cost of repair. OP1 has wrongly received the amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 + <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,000 from the complainant. In these circumstances, it is deemed to have rendered deficient services and in our considered view, it would be just and proper if OP1 is directed to refund <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>72,000 to the complainant, “ Ludhiana commission’s order read. (HT FILE)

    Ludhiana | Car workshop directed to refund 72, 000 to city man

    The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a local car workshop to refund ₹72, 000 to a city man and pay ₹5,000 compensation. Jagtar Singh of Ludhiana had submitted a complaint against Chadha Supercar Private Limited., Radiant Toyota, Bhanohar, Ludhiana (opposite party 1 or OP1) and United India Insurance Company, Industrial Area, Ludhiana (OP 2). In this regard, information was also sent to the insurance company who appointed a surveyor.

  • After the death of domestic help on July 18 at her employer’s house in Kundanpuri, Ludhiana., the family alleged that the employer had murdered the girl after raping her. (HT FILE)

    Ludhiana | Six days after death of domestic help, family cremates body

    Three days after the police had booked 250 agitators, protesting for justice to the minor domestic help who was found death in the house of her employer in Kundanpuri, the family cremated the body on Sunday. The family had announced that they would not cremate the body. The girl was found hanging on July 18. The sources said the family had nodded for the cremation of the body following a meeting with the police officials.

  • Members of MC Driver and Karamchari Union pose for a picture with elected representatives of the union in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

    Ludhiana | Premjit Buttar elected as president of MC drivers’ union

    In a recently held meeting of Municipal Corporation Driver and Karamchari Union, Premjit Singh Buttar has been unanimously elected as the president of the union. Further, Pritpal Singh was elected as the chairperson, Sardool Singh as vice-chairperson, Praveen Bali as vice-president, Manjeet Singh as general secretary, Gagandeep Singh as assistant general secretary and Prem Singh as the cashier of the union.

  • Monkeys often attack tourists on the Taj Mahal premises and the Agra fort. (HT File Photo)

    HC entertains PIL on monkey menace in Agra

    Hopes have revived yet again for addressing the issue of long pending monkey menace in Agra after an RTI activist and lawyer from Agra, Kishan Chand Jain, filed a Public Interest Litigation in Allahabad high court. The court, in its order on July 19, has ordered for issuing notice to respondents for next date of August 17 fixed in the case. The petition was filed by counsel Rahul Agarwal in Court No. 29.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out