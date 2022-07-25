ISC Class 12 results: Farmer’s daughter tops Ludhiana district with 99%

Ekam Saran of Sacred Heart Convent Senior Secondary School, Sahnewal, topped Ludhiana district with 99% in the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 results which were declared on Sunday.

The second and third positions were obtained by Bhargav Singla with 98.5 % and Punya Khurana with 98.25%, respectively, who are both student of Sat Paul Mittal School.

While Saran is from non-medical, Bhargav and Punya are from commerce and humanities, respectively. They are also the district toppers from their streams.

From the medical stream, Gurnoor Kaur Grewal of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sahnewal, and Gopika Makhija of Sat Paul Mittal School were the district toppers with 97%.

Ekam, who is fascinated by the rapid growth of technology around the globe, is preparing for IELTS to move to Canada and pursue a career in computer information. “I used to wake up at around 5 am every day and studied for at least 12 hours daily. To keep my mind fresh, I chatted with my friends during exams and played basketball,” said Ekam.

Bhargav, an aspiring IAS officer, says a meeting with former president APJ Abdul Kalam changed his life. “When Dr Kalam visit our school, I had won a quiz which was based on his life. His motivational thoughts inspired me to become an IAS officer and I will now start taking coaching for it,” said Singla.

Bhargav, who lost his father when he was 18 months old, credits his success to his mother and sister, who is an architect.

Humanities topper Punya Khurana wants to become a writer and has been writing poetry since the age of 14. “Most of my cousins opted for medical stream, but my family was always supportive as they knew my interest is in writing. Since I was always good at mathematics, I opted for it as an additional subject,” said Khurana. Punya says she studied for around four hours daily during her exams but was always attentive in school.

Gurnoor Kaur Grewal, who lost both her parents to illnesses, says helping the needy is her motivation to become a doctor. Her father Surenderjit Singh Grewal, who was a retired bank manager, succumbed to Covid last year while her mother Balbir Kaur, who was a principal at a government school, died of a lung infection in 2014.

“My father was my strength. He always motivated us to achieve heights in life. I have seen doctors misbehaving with patients who can’t afford their fees and I now want to join the profession and serve people, especially the poor,” said Gurnoor, who now lives with her twin sister.

Gopika, on other hand, wants to get involved with research on genetics in biotech and has already received admission in University of British Columbia in Vancouver. “I used to manage my time well. I was never a book worm but was focused and also devoted time to my family and hobbies,” shared Gopika.

