Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
Ishargarh village to get Baba Lakhi Shah’s statue, community centre: Haryana CM

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 07:28 AM IST

The chief minister made these announcements while addressing the state-level function organised at his official residence Sant Kabir Kutir here on the occasion of Baba Lakhi Shah Vanjara jayanti.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the state government will install a statue of Baba Lakhi Shah Vanjara and construct a community centre in his memory.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during an event in Kurukshetra on Monday. (Sourced)
The chief minister also announced that with the consent of the community, one roundabout and one road in the state will be named after Lakhi Shah. Saini also assured to beautify Baba Lakhi Shah Bawdi located in Ishargarh village of district Kurukshetra.

On this occasion, Saini announced 31 lakh and 11 lakh on behalf of Cabinet ministers Krishan Lal Panwar and Aarti Singh Rao for the Vanjara’s statue and community centre in Ishargarh village, an official spokesperson said.

Saini said that Lakhi Shah was a hero and a devoted Sikh who set an extraordinary example of courage and devotion that will be remembered for generations.

The chief minister said Lakhi Shah bravely fought against the Mughals and made extraordinary sacrifices to protect the religion.

