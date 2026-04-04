ISI-backed module behind Chandigarh BJP office grenade attack busted; 5 held

In a major breakthrough, the counter-intelligence wing of the Punjab Police, in coordination with the Chandigarh Police, solved the April 1 grenade attack on the BJP headquarters in Sector 37 on Saturday. Five members of a terror module have been arrested, while the two primary perpetrators have been identified. Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav (centre) said in Chandigarh on Saturday that the joint operation foiled a larger conspiracy aimed at disrupting peace and harmony in the region. (Punjab Police/X)

The arrested individuals have been identified as Balwinder Lal, alias Shami, Jasvir Singh, alias Jassi, Charanjit Singh, alias Channi, Rubal Chauhan, and Mandeep, alias Abhijot Sharma.

According to director general of police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, the operation effectively foiled a larger conspiracy aimed at disrupting peace and harmony in the region.

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Preliminary investigation indicates that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) backed the module, which operated under the direct instructions of handlers based in Portugal and Germany. Police specifically identified Portugal-based handler Baljot Singh, alias Jot, as the coordinator for the delivery of weapons and the execution of the strike. The network utilised a sophisticated system of multiple “cutouts” and sub-modules to mask the attackers’ trail.