ISI-backed module behind Chandigarh BJP office grenade attack busted; 5 held
Punjab Police and Chandigarh Police identify key perpetrators in joint operation; foreign handlers in Portugal and Germany linked to the conspiracy.
In a major breakthrough, the counter-intelligence wing of the Punjab Police, in coordination with the Chandigarh Police, solved the April 1 grenade attack on the BJP headquarters in Sector 37 on Saturday. Five members of a terror module have been arrested, while the two primary perpetrators have been identified.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Balwinder Lal, alias Shami, Jasvir Singh, alias Jassi, Charanjit Singh, alias Channi, Rubal Chauhan, and Mandeep, alias Abhijot Sharma.
According to director general of police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, the operation effectively foiled a larger conspiracy aimed at disrupting peace and harmony in the region.
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Preliminary investigation indicates that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) backed the module, which operated under the direct instructions of handlers based in Portugal and Germany. Police specifically identified Portugal-based handler Baljot Singh, alias Jot, as the coordinator for the delivery of weapons and the execution of the strike. The network utilised a sophisticated system of multiple “cutouts” and sub-modules to mask the attackers’ trail.
The investigation revealed that the accused transported a consignment of hand-grenades, firearms, and cartridges through several operatives before it reached the final executors. So far, joint police teams have recovered a hand-grenade and 15 live .30-bore cartridges from the module.
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While five suspects are in custody, the two key perpetrators—identified as Gurtej Singh and Amanpreet Singh—remain at large.
Specialised police units are currently conducting raids across several locations to apprehend the absconding duo and trace the terror network’s broader supply chain.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRavinder Vasudeva
Ravinder Vasudeva is a principal correspondent who writes for the Punjab bureau of Hindustan Times.