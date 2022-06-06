Isolate terror elements to promote peace: L-G Sinha to J&K people
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday appealed to the people of the union territory to isolate terror elements to promote peace.
Addressing the ‘One Earth, Shared Future’ programme organised by the Forest Department on World Environment Day, Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing another kind of pollution -- terrorism -- “exported by our neighbouring country and it is threatening our social harmony”.
“Terrorists are targeting innocent men, women and even children. Society must speak up now. Communities must come together as one entity to fight this menace,” the Lt Governor said.
Terrorism has no place in society, he said, adding, “I call upon every citizen to isolate terror elements, expose their brutality. It is the fundamental duty of every citizen towards the nation to protect and promote peace”.
Sinha said the police and security forces are fighting the menace of terrorism with restraint and fairness and saving innocent lives.
“Our forces will keep responding effectively and firmly resolved to finish destructive threat of terrorism,” he added.
In his address, the Lt Governor highlighted the need for coordinated action and collective partnership, besides making changes in our behaviour and lifestyle, to tackle the impact of climate change and reducing the carbon footprint for protecting the environment and conserving biodiversity.
“We are blessed with nature’s rich resources but also confronted with multiple challenges of a fragile ecosystem which requires collective action to create a fine balance between man and nature,” he said.
“Climate change is a reality. We are experiencing it in the form of climate extremes, like the unprecedented heat wave and untimely heavy rainfall which are challenging and endangering the existing ecosystem,” Sinha said.
This year’s theme of World Environment Day -- ‘Only One Earth’ -- is a reminder to the entire world that environmental protection or sustainable lifestyle is not the job of a select few, but a collective responsibility of each one of us, he added.
Highlighting the Jammu and Kashmir government’s consistent efforts towards environment protection, the Lt Governor said the protected area network is around 12 per cent of the geographical area which is more than double the national average of five per cent.
“Our focus is the industrial environment through nature based solutions,” he added.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics