IT City carjackers involved in 50 snatchings in tricity: Cops

The two carjackers who landed in Mohali police’s net on Tuesday are involved in at least 50 snatching cases across the tricity, apart from murder bid on a cab driver on Airport Road near IT City, police said on Wednesday. The duo, Dharminder alias Sunny of Kapurthala and Lucky alias Kala of Ferozepur, landed in Mohali police’s net on Tuesday are involved in at least 50 snatching cases across the tricity. (HT Photo)

The duo, Dharminder alias Sunny of Kapurthala and Lucky alias Kala of Ferozepur, was nabbed after a hot chase during which their bike skidded and the two fell on the road. They are currently admitted at a local civil hospital for treatment of fractures they suffered after falling off the bike.

The bike they were riding is said to be stolen property.

Police had also recovered two country-made .32 bore pistols and four live cartridges from the accused, whom the police described as hardened criminals.

On July 11, the duo had booked a cab from Zirakpur through a mobile application. When they reached the Airport Road near the IT City, they stabbed the driver multiple times in a bid to snatch the car but they failed as passersby stopped at the spot after hearing the victim’s cries for help. The duo, however, managed to snatch the cab driver’s mobile phone and cash. The victim is currently under critical care at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh.

Both accused had earlier snatched a Swift car from IT City area, and a Creta car from Zirakpur, which they took to Ferozepur and met with an accident. They also snatched a car from Kharar.

After executing car snatchings in Mohali, the accused used to drive off to Ferozepur, where they sold the vehicles after changing the number plates.

“Though the investigation is still on, we have been able to link the duo to at least 50 snatching cases across the tricity. The number may, however, go up,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg. According to information, the accused used to primarily target pedestrians.

“We are also probing their involvement in snatchings in other districts,” said the SSP, adding that one of them was declared a proclaimed offender in a murder case in 2017.

Sunny was booked in a murder case by the Dehlon police in 2010 and declared a proclaimed offender in the case in 2017. He was also booked in a robbery case in Ludhiana in 2010 and in an Arms Act case by Sadar Ferozepur police in 2023 besides being booked in multiple snatching cases in Mohali.

On other hand, Kala was booked in multiple snatching cases in Ferozepur and Mohali.

The accused were residing in Zirakpur, it was further found.