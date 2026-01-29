IT City plot allottees met Mohali MLA, demand reduction in enhancement charges

A high-level delegation representing around 7,000 plot allottees from IT City Sectors 82, 83A, and 66B, met Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh at the Aam Aadmi Party office in Sector 79 on Wednesday and demanded slashing of enhancement charges. They pointed out that most allottees had already taken substantial bank loans to purchase industrial plots in these sectors and are regularly paying EMIs. (HT Photo for representation)

In a move that has brought fresh financial trouble for plot holders of the IT City scheme, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has decided to impose enhancement charges to the tune of ₹7,845 per square yard. Enhancement charges are the additional compensation paid to landowners for the land acquired by the authority, which is later recovered from plot allottees.

The delegation, led by Nasib Singh, informed that the enhancement charges have been increased drastically, with the revised enhancement for a 400 square yard plot amounting to nearly ₹32 lakh. They pointed out that most allottees had already taken substantial bank loans to purchase industrial plots in these sectors and are regularly paying EMIs. The sudden and excessive enhancement, they said, has pushed them towards severe financial hardship, which is unjust and unacceptable.

Taking note of the concerns, MLA Kulwant spoke to senior GMADA officials and assured the delegation of all possible support. He categorically stated that he would soon raise the matter with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and the concerned departmental ministers to ensure a fair and effective resolution.

The MLA further assured that the entire enhancement calculation would be re-examined by holding detailed discussions with GMADA officials.

It is worth mentioning that the Punjab cabinet on December 31, 2025, had announced to slash the enhancement charges for residential areas in Mohali’s Sectors 76 to 80, after repeated meetings by Mohali MLA. GMADA had initially issued notices seeking ₹3,164 per square metre from allottees. But the rate was first reduced to ₹2,325 per square metre and subsequently to ₹2,216 per square metre, which has now been approved as the final payable amount.