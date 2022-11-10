Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / IT dept raids newspaper owner, industrialist in Jalandhar

IT dept raids newspaper owner, industrialist in Jalandhar

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 10:38 PM IST

The searches began in the morning. IT department has not released any details of the searches which continued till evening and no official statement was issued by the businessmen

IT department officials did not respond to phone calls or text messages regarding the raids. (Representational photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

The Income Tax (IT) Department conducted searches at the premises and properties of an industrialist and newspaper owner, and another businessman here on Thursday. The searches began in the morning at various locations. The IT department has not released any details of the searches which remained underway till late evening. No official statement was issued by the two businessmen on the IT searches till the filing of this news report. HT made several attempts for details from the IT department but its officials did not respond to phone calls or text messages.

