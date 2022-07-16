ITBP man shoots 3 colleagues before receiving fatal bullet wounds himself
An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) man on Saturday fired at his three colleagues at a camp in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, before he himself received fatal bullet wounds, with a senior official saying the “exact sequence of the event is being investigated”.
Earlier, officials had said that Constable Bhupendra Singh had shot himself dead after firing at his colleagues around 3.30pm at the Devika Ghat community centre in the district.
But, later an official said there was not much clarity on how he died.
He said the constable could have been killed either in an exchange of fire, or he might have shot himself, or possibly he was hit by a ricocheting bullet fired from his own weapon. “The exact sequence of the event is being investigated,” the senior ITBP officer said.
The injured personnel have been admitted to a hospital, and are out of danger, the previous official had said. He had also said that the constable had shot himself from his INSAS service rifle and he died on the spot.
The constable belonged to the 8th battalion of the force and was presently deputed to the ‘F’ company of the 2nd ad-hoc battalion of the ITBP deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for security duties.
Preliminary inputs suggest some altercation took place between the men, but the exact cause that led to the incident is still being probed, the official said.
A court of inquiry has been ordered by the border guarding force, he said.
The ITBP is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China apart from rendering a variety of roles in the internal security domain of the country.
The incident comes a day after an army jawan shot himself fatally after killing another colleague and injuring two others in Poonch district of the J&K.
Three-year-old falls into pit, dies in Koregaon Khurd village
A three-year-old girl from Koregaon Khurd village of Pune district fell into a toilet pit and died on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Gatha Nitin Kaduskar (3). The girl was playing at the backyard of her house, near a pit construction site, with other children. Villagers rescued the girl from the pit and rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead before admission.
Creation of AU’s ex-fine arts student set to get permanent display
After a wait of eight long years, finally a sculpture made by a former fine arts student of Allahabad University, Udham Singh Patel, has found Chandra Shekhar Azad Park—a suitable place in the heart of city—where it will get a permanent display. Fibre and iron grills were used as material in the sculpture. Distressed, Patel then met the vice-chairman of Prayagraj Development Authority, Arvind Singh Chauhan who promised to help him.
E-way of progress to boost economic activity, says Yogi
Jalaun: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that the Bundelkhand expressway would add a new dimension to the growth and economy of not only Bundelkhand but the entire state. Yogi, who drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was speaking at a public meeting held to mark the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh's fourth expressway in Bundelkhand. He said the 296-km expressway would boost economic activity and give seamless connectivity.
Mahatma Gandhi’s statue vandalised in Bathinda
A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised by unidentified persons at Rama town, located about 40km from the district headquarters, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The statue was set up in the park situated near the municipal council office. Sources said the park had faulty lights and there was no person to maintain the public park. Rama Mandi SHO Harjot Mann said the head of the statue was found missing.
Sikh faith’s ‘Khanda’ symbol emoji soon on your phones
Washington : Come September and iOS and Android users might be able to use a “Khanda” (symbol of the Sikh faith) emoji while texting or tweeting or posting anything on social media applications. Ahead of World Emoji Day (July 17), the emoji experts at Emojipedia have compiled and published sample images of the 31 new emoji characters slated for inclusion in version 15.0 of the Unicode standard, TechCrunch reported.
