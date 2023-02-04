Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Items made by Yamunanagar jail inmates on sale at Surajkund fair

Items made by Yamunanagar jail inmates on sale at Surajkund fair

ByBhavey Nagpal, Ambala

As part of the prison reforms, the district jail in Yamunanagar’s Jagadhri has manufactured 29 items worth 6 lakh have been displayed for sale at the 36th Surajkund International Crafts Fair that kicked-off in Faridabad on Friday.

Ayurveda items like amla candy, aloe vera juice, digestive tablets and others, along with those from the carpentry section like wooden tables, wooden stools, dining table, etc. have been sent for the annual fair that will conclude on February 19.

Officials said that there are at least 60 men employed at a mini factory inside the jail and work as per their training. The unit also produces heavy items like hospital beds, almirahs and racks.

A team of senior officials discuss and select various ideas and designs after which the products are produced as per the public response.

Jail superintendent Vishal Chhibber said that following the exemplary response at Geeta Jayanti celebrations in Kurukshetra last year, the jail administration gained experience on demand for products in the carpentry section where some more items have been included.

“We have a licence to produce 22 ayurvedic products and provide the cheapest item, amla candy worth 100 and a dining table costing 15,000. We charge a mere 10% of the input cost that is deposited in the government revenue,” he added.

Speaking on the motive behind the move, he said, “We are working on the directions of our director general Mohammad Akil with the aim that the inmates are released from the jail as self-reliant skilled labourers. Being engaged in work will not only help them earn but also maintain their sanity while they are away from their family.”

