ITF meet: Lovro, Roshan enter pre-quarters
The eighth seed Lovro Maricic of Croatia and Roshan Santhosh of USA moved into boys U-18 singles pre-quarterfinals during the J100 Chandigarh ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors Tournament being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10.
Lovro Maricic beat Samarth Shaita of India in straight sets 6-2, 6-3. In another match, qualifier Roshan Santosh defeated another qualifier Tanussh Ghildyal of India 7-5, 6-4. Dev Kanbragimath of Romania also advanced into the pre-quarterfinals.
In the girls’ U-18 singles matches, top seed Anya Murthy of USA and qualifier Jaya Kapoor of India advanced into the pre-quarterfinals. Anya Murthy defeated Shatakshika Sahayak of India 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets. In another match, qualifier Jaya Kapoor won from Sreenidhi Balaji of India in a three-set marathon match 2-6, 6-1, 6-2. The fifth seed Yu-Chen Lin of Taipei defeated Vennela Reddy Gaarugupati of India in a 3-setter match 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. Shihomi Li Xuan Leong of Malaysia and Priyanka Rana of USA also advanced into the pre-quarterfinals.
Shanker Heisnam and his partner Vishal Prakash entered the U-18 boys doubles quarterfinal. They defeated Japanese pair Ko Fujikawa and Hikaru Takahashi 6-4, 6-1.
Top seed Rishita Reddy Basireddy and Maya Rajeshwaran Revathi of India defeated Mahika Khanna and Shatakshika Sahayak of India 6-4, 7-5 in U-18 girls doubles pre-quarterfinals.