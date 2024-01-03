ITF meet: Lovro, Roshan enter pre-quarters

The eighth seed Lovro Maricic of Croatia and Roshan Santhosh of USA moved into boys U-18 singles pre-quarterfinals during the J100 Chandigarh ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors Tournament being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10. In the girls’ U-18 singles matches, top seed Anya Murthy of USA and qualifier Jaya Kapoor of India advanced into the pre-quarterfinals. (HT Photo)

Lovro Maricic beat Samarth Shaita of India in straight sets 6-2, 6-3. In another match, qualifier Roshan Santosh defeated another qualifier Tanussh Ghildyal of India 7-5, 6-4. Dev Kanbragimath of Romania also advanced into the pre-quarterfinals.

In the girls’ U-18 singles matches, top seed Anya Murthy of USA and qualifier Jaya Kapoor of India advanced into the pre-quarterfinals. Anya Murthy defeated Shatakshika Sahayak of India 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets. In another match, qualifier Jaya Kapoor won from Sreenidhi Balaji of India in a three-set marathon match 2-6, 6-1, 6-2. The fifth seed Yu-Chen Lin of Taipei defeated Vennela Reddy Gaarugupati of India in a 3-setter match 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. Shihomi Li Xuan Leong of Malaysia and Priyanka Rana of USA also advanced into the pre-quarterfinals.

Shanker Heisnam and his partner Vishal Prakash entered the U-18 boys doubles quarterfinal. They defeated Japanese pair Ko Fujikawa and Hikaru Takahashi 6-4, 6-1.

Top seed Rishita Reddy Basireddy and Maya Rajeshwaran Revathi of India defeated Mahika Khanna and Shatakshika Sahayak of India 6-4, 7-5 in U-18 girls doubles pre-quarterfinals.