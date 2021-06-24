It’s an opportunity to present our viewpoint: MY Tarigami

We don’t know what Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to offer us in the all-party meeting, says PAGD spokesperson and CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami as he talks to HT’s Mir Ehsan about how it is an opportunity to present their point of view.

After PAGD accepted invitation, should the alliance have got some guarantees before the meeting?

We (the leaders) are not going to attend the meeting with the PM for personal benefits or gains. We haven’t been even told about the agenda of this meeting. We will listen to the Prime Minister and also talk about our issues. We don’t know what he (Modi) is going to offer us.

What is going to be the line adopted by the PAGD in the meeting?

We will put our point of view in the meeting. The biggest thing that has been taken away should be given back to us. We will convey everything, including the provisions that had been granted to us in the Constitution of India, everything regarding Articles 35 A and 370, and how the historic state was divided in an act of injustice to the people of J&K. We want that back and the same will be conveyed to the PM.

Do you think more parties of alliance should have been invited?

It wasn’t our choice. We would have wanted all constituents of the PAGD in the meeting. Even other political groups like that of Hakeem Yaseen and others, which aren’t part of the PAGD, should have been invited. All those from the alliance who got an invitation will go and forcefully talk about issues. For us, it’s an opportunity to put our point of view at the highest level.

Are you optimistic about the meeting with PM?

I don’t know. We all have kept our fingers crossed.