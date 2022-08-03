It’s that time of the year again! Rakhi rush at Ludhiana central post office
With Rakhi around the corner, hectic activity can be seen at the Ludhiana central post office these days as residents queue up to send the sacred thread to their siblings within India and abroad.
After a two-year slump due to the pandemic, postal services are again gaining popularity with 100-150 rakhis being booked every day for domestic deliveries.
In terms of overseas deliveries, this post office had over 2,000 rakhi parcel orders in July alone.
Cost-effective
One reason why government postal deliveries still remain popular in this day and age is the fact that it is significantly cost-effective. Sending a rakhi to the USA or Canada via registered post costs around ₹300 while the same, if sent through private courier companies, costs around ₹3,000.
The high reliability factor is another reason.
Eighty percent people send Rakhis to international destinations via registered post, which comes with an assurance of 30-day delivery. Sometimes, these are even delivered within 10 days.
Deliveries to Indian addresses take around four to five days.
“As Raksha Bandhan falls on August 11 this year, most people who had to send rakhis to their siblings have already done so. The ones sending it now are either first-timers or people who are sending rakhis within India, which normally costs around ₹20,” say post office authorities.
Hassle-free delivery
Ludhiana’s central post office is the only one in Punjab with an in-house customs clearance facility. The customs officials sit till 1pm to probe the deliverables.
Deputy postmaster Manpreet Singh says, “To ensure timely delivery of rakhis, we have set up a dedicated letterbox here, which is cleared five times a day.”
He said that special instructions have also been given to the staff to guide those who are sending rakhis abroad for the first time.
“Once the rakhis get customs clearance from here, they are delivered at their destination without any hurdle, as they need not be probed at Delhi-level again,” he revealed.
The deputy postmaster added that during the Covid period, the post office offered home-collection facilities so that people who could not step out due to restrictions or health concerns were not left out. As restrictions eased, the trend of posts has also picked up, he added.
What you pay
As per officials, most rakhis are being booked for Canada, United States, United Kingdom and Australia. Rakhis sent via speed post are delivered within 10-15 days and cost ₹1,400 for Canada, ₹1,800 for USA and ₹1,200 for United Kingdom.
Sending a rakhi via ordinary post costs ₹100, but the time for delivery is not specified in this case.
Rakhi-special envelopes
For the last few years, the postal department has been issuing ‘Rakhi-special’ envelopes which have a distinct look and thus ensure speedy delivery. The envelopes come in two sizes, priced at ₹15 and ₹20. These envelopes are waterproof and tear-resistant, to ensure safe delivery of the mail in rainy season.The postal department has made special arrangements to deliver rakhis even on Sundays and the Raksha Bandhan Day.
Mandeep, a student who was at the post office to send a rakhi to her brother in Canada, said, “This is the first time I am sending a rakhi through this service. Had I known earlier, I would have sent it via registered post. Now I will have to send it via speed post as there is little time left and this is costlier in comparison. However, all I wish is my brother should get the rakhi on time.”
Sugarcane crop in Haryana under pest attack; farmers stare at losses
Sugarcane growers in Haryana are a worried lot as the crop is under a pest attack, largely known as top-borer and pokkah boeng. Farmers of the major cane-growing districts of Yamunanagar, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Kaithal said the crops are badly affected and they were running from pillar to post to protect their crops. As per farmers and experts from the agriculture department, two major diseases, top-borer and pokka boeing, have been reported in sugarcane.
Ludhiana gets Punjab’s first integrated command and control centre
Punjab local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Tuesday inaugurated the state's first hi-tech integrated command and control centre, under which 1,401 closed-circuit television cameras have been installed in the city. The minister said that 330 more cameras are being installed in the city which will be attached with ICCC. These new cameras will also help to monitor secondary garbage collection points, compactors along stray animals, Buddha Nullah.
2 girls injured after attack by pet Pitbull dog in Jalandhar
Two girls sustained serious injuries after they were attacked by their pet Pitbull dog in Garha area here on Tuesday. The girls, identified as Kiran and Shabnam, were attacked when they were feeding the dog. SHO Rajesh Sharma said that the girls were admitted to civil hospital. The dog was locked inside the house by the neighbours and a team has been called to nab the canine.
Kurukshetra University adopts new education policy
Kurukshetra University has adopted the new education policy, 2020, by introducing the online admission process for undergraduate programmes from this academic session. While giving this information, the University's Institute of Integrated and Honours Studies will start the admissions from August 3. Briefing about the policy, vice-chancellor of the university, Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said that the students will be given the option of a four-year graduation degree in honours and research.
Three boys drown in pond in Panipat village
Three boys reportedly drowned while taking a bath in a pond at Garh Sarnai village in Panipat district, the police said on Tuesday. The police said that the deceased Abhishek (16), Hitesh (14), and Navin (14), all residents of Garh Sarnai village, were students of classes 9 and 8 of the government high school of the village. Labourers who were working in the nearby fields noticed them, but when they reached, the boys had died.
