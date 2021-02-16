Jagbir is new chancellor of Central University at Bathinda

Jagbir Singh, former professor and head of department of Punjabi, University of Delhi, has been appointed as chancellor of Central University of Punjab (CUP), Bathinda. The 83-year-old is an authority on the medieval Punjabi literature, folklore and literary criticism. Singh said he would assume office on February 22.

Registrar KP Mundra said communication on the new chancellor’s appointment was received by the CUP administration on Monday evening. Singh’s incumbent Prof SS Johl, an eminent agricultural economist, was the first chancellor of the CUP. His term ended in September 2019. Singh is also a ‘life fellow’ of Punjabi University, Patiala and a member of Indian Institute of Advanced Studies, Shimla.

