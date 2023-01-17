Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jagraon electrician’s murder: Shooters executed murder for drugs

Jagraon electrician’s murder: Shooters executed murder for drugs

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 17, 2023 12:30 AM IST

Two of the shooters who were involved in the murder case of Bardeke village (Jagraon) based electrician Paramjit Singh are drug addicts.

The police claimed that the shooters had executed the murder for money to buy drugs. The police have identified the third accused also but they have concealed his identity. (Representational Photo)
The police claimed that the shooters had executed the murder for money to buy drugs. The police have identified the third accused also but they have concealed his identity. (Representational Photo)
ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana

Two of the shooters who were involved in the murder case of Bardeke village (Jagraon) based electrician Paramjit Singh are drug addicts. The police claimed that the shooters had executed the murder for money to buy drugs. The police have identified the third accused also but they have concealed his identity.

The two shooters including Abhinav and Tejvir Singh- residents of Amritsar are avoiding police.

Meanwhile, gangster turned terrorist Arsh Dalla, who is the main conspirator of the murder, had talked to the local police officers over phone, after police brought his father Charanjit Singh on a production warrant from jail. Dalla said to the police officers that he will make the shooters surrender before the police after two months, as he has assigned another task to them to complete.

The police were tracing the location of Abhinav and Tejvir and reached Amritsar and Chandigarh. Before the police could reach there the accused had already left the place.

Inspector General of Police (IG, Ludhiana Range) Kaustubh Sharma said that Abhinav had come in contact with aides of Arsh Dalla in Jail, where he was lodged for 20 days for a petty crime. Abhinav and Tejvir are drug addicts and they might have indulged in the murder for money to buy drugs.

The police have already arrested Shivani, sister of Abhinav, for giving them shelter to avoid police. After murdering Paramjit Singh on January 4 the accused had fled to Pathankot, where Shivani had given them shelter. After spending few ays at her home, the accused had moved to some other place. They stayed in Amritsar and Chandigarh after that.

The IG added that several teams have been formed for the arrest of the shooters. The police will arrest them soon.

Paramjit Singh was shot dead by two unidentified assailants at his house on Wednesday. The assailants escaped in a Hyundai i-20 car, bearing a Delhi registration number. Two men were caught in the footage of the CCTV installed in the house. Arsh Dalla had taken the responsibility of the murder through the Facebook account of dead gangster Jaspreet Singh Jassi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out