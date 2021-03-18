Jai Ram asks MEA to bring Una man’s mortal remains from Saudi Arabia

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has sought Union minister for external affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s intervention to have the mortal remains of an Una resident who was buried in Saudi Arabia brought back to India so that his last rites can be performed as per Hindu traditions.

The victim, Sanjeev Kumar of Una, had been working as a truck driver in Saudi Arabia since 1999 and had died in Besh Hospital in Jizan region of Jaddah on January 24. After his death, Sanjeev’s family contacted the Indian Embassy in the Saudi Arabia so that his mortal remains could be brought to India for cremation as per the Hindu rites. However, on February 18, the owner of the company told the family that they had buried Kumar in a Muslim graveyard and even forwarded a copy of the death certificate and burial permit, which erroneously mentioned Kumar’s religion as Muslim.

The CM said the family as well as the state government has taken up the matter with the ministry of external affairs.