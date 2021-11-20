Jai Ram pays floral tributes to Indira Gandhi on 104th birth anniversary

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 104th birth anniversary by offering flowers on her statue at the historic Ridge in Shimla.

Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Shimla mayor Satya Kaundal, deputy mayor Shalinder Chauhan, deputy commissioner Aditya Negi, MC commissioner Ashish Kohli and other prominent persons also paid homage to the former PM.