Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jai Ram pays floral tributes to Indira Gandhi on 104th birth anniversary
chandigarh news

Jai Ram pays floral tributes to Indira Gandhi on 104th birth anniversary

Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Shimla mayor Satya Kaundal, deputy mayor Shalinder Chauhan, deputy commissioner Aditya Negi, MC commissioner Ashish Kohli and other prominent persons also paid homage to former PM Indira Gand on her 104th birth anniversary
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur paying floral tributes to late prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 104th birth anniversary on the Ridge in Shimla on Friday. (HT Photo)
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur paying floral tributes to late prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 104th birth anniversary on the Ridge in Shimla on Friday. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 01:29 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 104th birth anniversary by offering flowers on her statue at the historic Ridge in Shimla.

Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Shimla mayor Satya Kaundal, deputy mayor Shalinder Chauhan, deputy commissioner Aditya Negi, MC commissioner Ashish Kohli and other prominent persons also paid homage to the former PM.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out