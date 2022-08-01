Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jai Ram takes up Hatti community’s tribal status with Amit Shah

Jai Ram takes up Hatti community’s tribal status with Amit Shah

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 01, 2022 02:56 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has taken up the matter of granting tribal status to the Hatti community with Union home minister Amit Shah; it is expected that the Centre will take a final call on the matter soon
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that he was expecting that the Union government will soon accord tribal status to the Hatti community and meet the long pending demand of this community. The CM met home minister Amit Shah after a conference on drug trafficking and national security.
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that he was expecting that the Union government will soon accord tribal status to the Hatti community and meet the long pending demand of this community. The CM met home minister Amit Shah after a conference on drug trafficking and national security.
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said he had taken up the matter of granting tribal status to the Hatti community with Union home minister Amit Shah, who had assured him that a final call will be taken on the matter soon.

The chief minister said he had held detailed discussions regarding granting tribal status to the Hatti community of Sirmaur district with the Union home minister after the conference on drug trafficking and national security was held in Chandigarh on Saturday.

The chief minister said the union minister assured him that the government would soon take a final call on this issue in the larger interest of the Hatti community.

Thakur said that he was expecting that the Union government will soon accord tribal status to the Hatti community and meet the long pending demand of this community. The CM said he also had discussions in this regard with the union social welfare minister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Police said the councillor was shot from a close range. (ANI Twitter)&nbsp;

    Punjab: AAP councillor shot dead in Malerkotla, cops suspect personal enmity

    A municipal councillor of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party was shot dead from a close range inside a gym in Punjab's Malerkotla district. "One person came to the gym and shot him (Akbar),” Malerkotla senior superintendent of police Avneet Kaur Sidhu was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. One bullet hit councillor Mohammad Akbar's and he died on the spot, he said. As Akbar came close, the assailant took out a weapon and fired at him.

  • A day after senior advocate Vinod Ghai took over as Punjab’s advocate general, the Congress on Sunday appointed his elder brother Bipan Ghai as the chairperson of its state unit’s legal cell. (HT Photo)

    Punjab AG’s brother is chairman of Congress’ legal cell

    A day after senior advocate Vinod Ghai took over as Punjab's advocate general, the Congress on Sunday appointed his elder brother Bipan Ghai as the chairperson of its state unit's legal cell. Bipan Ghai's appointment as chairman of the legal, human rights and RTI department of the Punjab Congress was announced by party's state unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. Arshpreet Khadial has been appointed as the spokesperson.

  • Farmers block a railway track in Amritsar on Sunday. (Sameer Sehgal /Hindustan Times)

    Train services on 11 routes cancelled as farmers stage protest in Punjab

    The Ferozepur railway division either cancelled or rescheduled the services of trains on 11 routes due to the farmers rail-roko' protest on Sunday. The farmers, under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella group comprising at least 40 farm organisations, protested to primarily seek the implementation of minimum support price for crops. Eight trains were rescheduled, whereas two were stationed at the Abohar railway station.

  • Sangrur police detaining a protesting physical training instructor in Sunam on Sunday. (HT Photo)

    Jobless teachers protesting against govt detained in Punjab’s Sunam

    Punjab Police rounded up hundreds of unemployed physical training instructors protesting against the state government in Sunam on Sunday. Cops have also initiated action under sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC against the detainees, who were released in the evening. They were protesting outside the venue where a state-level function was organised to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann also participated in the event.

  • IMA also warned the Punjab government of ‘non-cooperation’ or a strike if no action is taken against the health minister. (Image for representational purpose)

    BFUHS V-C row: IMA seeks dismissal of Punjab health minister

    Amid the ongoing row over the incident wherein vice-chancellor (V-C) of Baba Farid University of Human Sciences, Faridkot, Dr Raj Bahadur was made to lie on 'dirty' bed by the Indian Medical Council Punjab on Sunday, health minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra said that there might have been some 'conspiracy' behind the incident. IMA Punjab president Dr Paramjit Maan stated that the minister was not even aware of the protocols.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out