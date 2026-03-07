Jai Ram Thakur slams Sukhu govt for privatising Himachal hotels

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur lashed out at Congress for outsourcing eight major Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation hotels to private operators. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur

Terming the move as a “Himachal on Sale” policy, former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur in a statement issued on Friday, accused the Congress government of openly plundering the state’s valuable resources and transferring public wealth to private hands to fill the pockets of its close “friends.”

“The government is already running a campaign called ‘Himachal on Sale’ under the pretext of granting exemptions under Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Land Reforms and Tenancy Act, 1972, which was enacted to protect the land, identity, and resources of Himachal Pradesh. The state’s hotels have now been included in this campaign,” alleged Thakur.

He claimed that the list released by the department includes Hotel Lake View in Bilaspur, Hotel Mamleshwar in Chindi, Hotel Apple Blossom in Fagu, Hotel Chanshal in Rohru, Hotel Serveri in Kullu, Hotel Old Roscommon in Kasauli, Hotel Shivalik in Parwanoo, and Hotel Giriganga in Kharapathar. The chief minister approved outsourcing the operation and maintenance of these hotels to private companies.

“BJP will not allow such tampering with the identity and resources of Himachal and this ‘policy of loot’ will be strongly opposed from the assembly to the streets. This is not just the privatisation of the Tourism Corporation but a step like mortgaging the economic sovereignty of Himachal,” warned Thakur.