Jai Ram trains gun at Himachal government over unemployment, unkept promises

Initiating a discussion on the general budget presented by chief minister (CM) Sukhwinder Singh, leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Monday launched a scathing attack on the government over alleged shortcomings in budget implementation and revenue generation policies. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and other BJP legislators arriving at the Himachal Vidhan Sabha for the budget session. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Thakur criticised the government for not addressing Congress’ election guarantees in the budget and failing to fulfil announcements made in the previous financial year’s budget. He highlighted the closure of the Heli-taxi service and a reduction in capital expenditure as action contrary to claims of mobilising resources.

Thakur specifically scrutinised the government’s excise policy, noting a significant shortfall in revenue compared to projections. He questioned the claim of a 40% increase in revenue, citing only ₹1,855 crore was collected against an expected ₹2,500 crore. He alleged discrepancies in liquor and beer quotas, accusing contractors of not meeting their obligations.

The former chief minister (CM) further basted the budget for neglecting key sectors like unemployment, employee welfare, and agriculture. He highlighted delays in declaring results for recruitment examinations affecting candidates’ prospects.

“After the change of power, some people may have become self-reliant, but not the state,” he said in a jibe at the government’s self-reliance plank for the 2024-25 budget.

He said there was no provision of funds in the budget for payment of arrears of employees. “The government is raising one after the other, but the funds in the budget are decreasing amid repayment of loan and its interest,” he said.

CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, meanwhile, intervened in the matter after Jai Ram in the House accused him of demanding money from contractors, saying the Opposition will have to bring two things before the government: “Firstly, which contractor’s bills were not paid, and secondly, from whom was the money demanded?”

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vikram Thakur said money was demanded from the contractor in Dadasiba, Kangra, with the CM saying Thakur should write to him regarding and action will be take.