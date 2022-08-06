Jaipur-based couple booked for cheating Punjab Skill Development Mission of ₹45.04L
Police booked a Jaipur-based couple that ran an educational institute for cheating and misappropriation of ₹45.04 lakh paid by the Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) for vocational training of 352 persons.
Police registered a case against Ajay Sachdeva and his wife Surbhi, directors of Edulight Careers Private Limited, which has its head office in Jaipur.
In the complaint, PSDM project coordinator Amandeep Kaur said the mission, an initiative of the state government, on September 29, 2016 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Edulight Careers Private limited through its Ajay Sachdeva, empanelling it as a project implementation agency.
Under the MoU, Edulight Careers had undertaken to fully achieve the targets as allotted under the work schedule allotted to it. These included quality training certifications, placement of the trained youth and post-placement tracking, besides other responsibilities.
Thereafter, a work order was sanctioned to provide vocational training to 352 candidates in Ropar district. A sum of ₹45.04 lakh was allotted to Edulight Careers on October 26, 2016, and was deposited in its bank by the Punjab Skill Development Mission Society. The complainant alleged that despite vigorous efforts, Edulight Careers did not perform the job.
When an official was sent to deliver a letter to recover the amount paid, Edulight Careers’s premises was allegedly found locked. Acting on complaint, a case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 17 police station.
-
Mohali civil hospital employee seeks bribe for fake dope test, DC marks probe
Mohali deputy commissioner Amit Talwar has ordered an inquiry into an alleged demand for bribe at the Phase-6 civil hospital to provide a fake dope test report to an arms licence applicant. The matter was brought to the civil surgeon's notice by senior medical officer (SMO) Dr HS Cheema. In 2018, the Punjab government had made dope test mandatory while applying for an arms licence.
-
Chandigarh: Sukhna Lake’s floodgate opened third time in a month
With the water level of Sukhna Lake nearing the danger mark once again, a floodgate of the lake was opened on Friday night. The water level had reached 1,162.70 feet, only marginally lower than the danger mark of 1,163 feet. The lake's floodgates have been opened twice already this year, first on July 17, when the water level had reached 1,162.45 feet and then on July 31, when it had touched 1,162.7 feet.
-
Chandigarh Police arrest criminal carrying ₹30,000 award
The crime branch of Chandigarh Police has arrested a most-wanted criminal, carrying a cash award of ₹30,000, from Zirakpur. Identified as Vinit Gahlot, alias Vicky Mitrau, the accused is wanted in multiple murder and Arms Act cases in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Caught after recovery of illegal weapon from youth According to investigators, Vinit's name had surfaced during the questioning of a 21-year-old man who was arrested with a country made weapon on July 29.
-
326 Chandigarh households fined since August 1 for unsegregated waste
Cracking the whip against households giving mixed dry and wet garbage, the Chandigarh municipal corporation has issued 326 challans since August 1. The fine ranges from ₹232 to ₹11,576 per default, depending on the category of the housing unit. After challaning 370 households in two weeks in July, MC had started an aggressive challan drive from August 1 to push for greater compliance. Sector 15 has the highest number of such houses (51).
-
Chandigarh admn to continue recruitments through old rules
With the UT administration yet to notify recruitment rules in line with the central services rules, the fresh recruitments, promotions and deputations under it will continue to be done on the basis of old recruitment rules. Stating that framing the new rules is a lengthy process, the UT personnel secretary has written to all administrative secretaries and heads of departments to continue with the old rules till fresh rules are finalised.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics