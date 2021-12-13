Jaish militant killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Pulwama

The security forces on Sunday said they killed a local Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The police said they along with the Army’s 42 RR and CRPF’s 130 battalions cordoned off the Bargam area of Awantipora based on specific information.

A police spokesman said during the searches, as the presence of the trapped militant was ascertained, he was given ample opportunities to surrender.

“However, he denied the surrender opportunities and fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, the trapped terrorist was killed,” the spokesman said.

Army spokesperson Lt Col Emron Musavi said a joint operation was launched early morning on Sunday based on the Jammu Kashmir Police inputs.

“The area was cordoned and contact established. The firefight resulted in one terrorist being killed and warlike stores were recovered,” he said.

The body retrieved from the site of the encounter was identified as Sameer Ahmad Tantray, a resident of Bargam Awantipora.

The police spokesman claimed that the slain militant was a categorised terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM and was part of groups involved in several terror crime cases.

“Before joining terror folds, he was working as a terrorist associate and involved in providing logistic support to the active terrorists in the area. He was also involved in pasting threatening posters of proscribed terror outfits in Awantipora and adjoining areas to threaten the law-abiding citizens and keep them away from democratic activities,” the spokesman said.

The police have registered a case under relevant Sections of law and an investigation has been initiated.

“People are requested to cooperate with police till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitised and cleared of all explosive materials, if any,” said the spokesman.