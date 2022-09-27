Jaish terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Kulgam

A Jaish-e-Mohammad militant was killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Two civilians and an army soldier were also got injured in the encounter.

The police and the Army launched a joint operation in Batapora village in Kulgam against militants on Monday evening.

“01 Army soldier & 02 civilians got injured in the ongoing #encounter. All the 03 injured shifted to hospital for treatment. #Operation going on,” police spokesman tweeted.

Later, police said that one Jaish militant was also killed in this operation. The operation is still underway.

The identity of the slain terrorist is being ascertained, police said.