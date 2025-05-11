Jakhar bats for special economic package for Punjab

BJP state president Sunil Jakhar highlighted the urgent need for a special economic package for Punjab during an all-party meeting held on Saturday in Chandigarh. Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has also proposed that the state be granted special status similar to Jammu and Kashmir or Himachal Pradesh. (HT File)

The meeting, attended by governor Gulab Chand Kataria, chief minister Bhagwant Mann and representatives of major political parties, addressed the ongoing challenges faced by the state, particularly due to its status as a border state. Jakhar emphasised that the economic hardships Punjab has endured are not just a result of current circumstances but are rooted in its historical position on the border.

Speaking to the media at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Sunday after meeting victims of recent shelling and drone attacks in Ferozepur, Jakhar stressed the importance of collective action. He argued that given Punjab’s strategic location and the economic constraints it has faced — such as disrupted trade, border restrictions, and heightened security risks — it is now crucial to secure a structured and sustained form of central support.

Jakhar proposed that Punjab be granted special status similar to Jammu and Kashmir or Himachal Pradesh. He pointed out that the state’s industries, agriculture, and border communities have long been burdened by proximity to Pakistan, with limited trade routes, hesitancy from investors, and farmers bearing the brunt of ongoing uncertainties.

Jakhar assured that the Punjab BJP would engage with the central leadership to advocate for the state’s case with clarity and determination, ensuring that the needs of farmers, businesses, youth, and the broader Punjabi community are addressed with urgency.